Man vows to play piano till he gets his lover back, stops after being ‘PUNCHED in the head’

Breakups can be difficult and it is not uncommon for some to go the extra length to win their lover back. Though these gestures are sometimes considered romantic, they can also come across as creepy and downright annoying, and a recent act by a heartbroken musician to woo his lover back serves as a great example of the latter. The musician had set up his piano in the centre of Bristol and pledged to play it without a pause till he would get his love back.

According to a report in Bristol Post, the musician Luke Howard started playing his piano from September 9 after a four-month relationship with his girlfriend went kaput. The 34-year-old musician refused to divulge the name of his lover and maintained that he was pulling off this act to just ‘let her know how much I love her’. Speaking on his unusual choice, he had said, “I know people in my situation will send flowers or text or write letters but that only ever seems to make things worse. I wanted to do something that she might see, to let her know how much I love her, that she can see it and then take it or leave it.”

This man is playing piano on College Green. And he won’t stop until he gets girlfriend back #dedicationhttp://t.co/QKm0cbBbtD — Bristol Post (@BristolPost) September 9, 2017

But things hardly went as planned as within days his act went viral and people on social media were far from pleased. Howard was called a ‘stalker’ and a ’emotionally manipulative’ and this barrage of criticism and ‘a punch in the head’ finally forced him to wind up his act.

She been kidnapped? Taken away against her will? No? So stop harassing her. She can do whatever she wants. — Ilaria Meliconi (@publish_advice) September 10, 2017

Hi this is emotional manipulation, controlling behaviour. And creepy. And pathetic. Not romantic. Not to be encouraged. — Anna (@werna_) September 10, 2017

Speaking to iNews Howard said that on September 11, at around 4am, while he was playing the piano he was punched in the head and then “much to the great relief of many I’m sure, I stopped playing”. However, he maintains that it was not the punch that stopped him and he was just a guy “who was trying, albeit naively, to show someone how much he loved them.” In his statement he also apologised for “offending people” and ultimately the girl he did not want to name. “So to the girl I didn’t want to name, whose house I didn’t want to sit outside, didn’t want to flood with text or emails I want to sincerely apologise for all of this.”

