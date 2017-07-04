What if Google auto correct completed your CV? This man tried it, and the result is hilarious

There is no way this CV won’t get you laughing. (Source: Thinkstock Images) There is no way this CV won’t get you laughing. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Those who are looking for jobs know the importance of a curriculum vitae or CV. Whether you like it or not, your future employer gauges your potential on the basis of your CV, at least at the initial stages. And almost all of us know the pain and the hard work that goes in curating an impressive CV. In our effort to impress, we often tend to copy paste from other resumes that make our CVs look repetitive and clichéd.

But remember how we turn to Google whenever we are in a fix? It was then only about time that someone used Google to their advantage and used to it to prepare their CV.

Twitter user Technically Ron used Google’s auto correct to update his CV, and do we even need to mention that is we are blown away by his (or should we say, Google’s) creativity. He posted it on Twitter and one needs to see it to believe how funny it is. The ‘auto correct’ feature finished his sentences, so his date of birth now sounds like, “I was born to love you“, and his professional experience is how once he “saw an elephant” but he is “the chosen one”. He shared it with the caption, “I needed to update my CV so I did it all through google autocomplete and soon I will have every job.” and we don’t one bit.

This is his CV.

I needed to update my CV so I did it all through google autocomplete and soon I will have every job pic.twitter.com/pjCBtUhtmw — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 29, 2017

And Twitter loved this ‘hack’. And going by the comments it seems he is not the only one to have thought of this.

@Andrewmorphlock

This is exactly the kind of thing I like to do on Friday mornings.

God bless Google autocomplete…😂 pic.twitter.com/chqsntK46m — Sharon Crowley (@SharonERCrowley) June 30, 2017

And it seems like people have tried this in other platforms as well.

I tried doing that with an OK Cupid profile once. The results were just as sexy. pic.twitter.com/Y14YdERdha — thom dunn (@thomdunn) June 30, 2017

Of course he his. We did not doubt for a second.

You’re qualifications are so amazing! You’re hired! — Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) July 1, 2017

He clearly is showing the way for others.

“I am good at nothing but I can carry you” is now the headline of my cv and title of my book. — Martyn Wells (@wellsy4000) June 29, 2017

Not only is this funny but as autocomplete is different for everyone, everyone can play!

I am not Earl but most of this is pretty accurate. pic.twitter.com/UXvPxkU8xC — David Brake (@davidrbrake) July 1, 2017

It is contagious, isn’t it?

Using the same technique to compose my reply… pic.twitter.com/PWVwKNBLCh — Charlie King (@charleshking) June 29, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd