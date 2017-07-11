This selfie went wayyyyyy WRONG, but the Internet loves it anyway

Is the man dating Siamese twins or is it just bad-timing? (Source: JuddJasper/Reddit) Is the man dating Siamese twins or is it just bad-timing? (Source: JuddJasper/Reddit)

Remember the scary selfie of a couple that showed a face looking at the camera from the back of the girl’s head? Well, while that could be a clear case of photoshop, this selfie of a couple now going viral on the Internet is definitely not a doctored one. Yet, there are three faces in the picture, out of which one is the kind of stuff nightmares are made of. The man posted on Reddit the selfie that he took with his girlfriend with a beautiful locale in the background and ever since then, the picture has sent the Internet into a tizzy.

But turns out, Reddit user Judd Jasper happens to have a phone with a camera setting that requires the person to sit still while clicking the picture. “My phone has a wide selfie feature similar to a panorama. You need to sit still for it to work. My girlfriend sneezed, and this happened,” he wrote as the caption explaining why it seemed like his girlfriend was possessed in the picture. The unfortunately timed picture however ended up generating a lot of laughs on the Internet ever since.

“Me on the inside vs me on the outside when someone makes me take a selfie,” wrote one Reddit user. “She looks like one of those happy/sad double face theatre masks,” “How’s it to date a Siamese twin?,” asked another, all in good humour of course.

