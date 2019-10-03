‘Husband of the year’: Man steps in to take maternity photos to cheer up pregnant wife on bed rest

A husband went all out to ensure his pregnant wife had a hearty laugh. The would-be-mother, who was under complete bed rest for six weeks before the due date, was upset she couldn’t do her scheduled maternity shoot to celebrate her pregnancy. So, the husband surprised his wife by posing himself, mimicking various poses and the results are heartwarming.

Kelsey Brewer from Kentucky was all excited for her maternity shoot, however, doctors’ recommendations dampened her mood. In a bid to lift her spirits, husband Jared went to the shoot instead and surprised her with the hilarious photos— slaying on camera with his exposed belly!

With photographer Kiana Smither of K.M. Smither Photography, who is also Kelsey’s sister and would-be aunt, the husband posed in front of a waterfall at Elkhorn creek to surprise his wife, and he succeeded greatly as the images went viral.

“Well, we had originally made a joke about it a long time ago saying how funny it would be for Jared to do them instead of Kelsey. That was when we had first found out she was pregnant and had forgotten about it very quickly,” photographer Kiana told indianexpress.com.

“But when we found out that Kelsey was being put on bed rest in the hospital and couldn’t do her session that weekend Jared came to me and told me we needed to do them. We didn’t really know when until Kelsey needed us to go set up the nursery with some of our other family members. She had no idea about this photos so we snuck off then to go and do them and surprised them with her later that night after editing them!” the photographer explained how the shoot was done.

“She cried tears of joy! It was so hysterical! We did our job and brightened her mood completely!” the sister recalled.

Talking about the poses especially the one where Jared makes a heart sign on his belly, the photographer said her brother-in-law has always been funny and showed off his flair during the shoot too.

“I would give him some poses to do and then he would add this extra flair to it! He’s seen several of my photo shoots before and so he knew some of the poses already which made it even better,” she added.

People on the Internet loved the unique photoshoot and showered love and heaps of praise on the man, dubbing him the “husband of the year”.

As the pictures went viral and even grabbed international headlines, the Brewer family welcomed their first child, a son on Saturday. Although the little one arrived six weeks early, the aunt confirmed both the baby and mother are doing well.

What couldn’t be done during pregnancy, the family now hopes to capture precious moments with their son very soon.

[All images have been published with photographer’s permission]