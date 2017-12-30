Man starts Twitter thread to remember good things that happened in 2017, Twitterati thank him for his positivity

This Twitter user gives us reasons to smile before 2017 ends. (Source: Twitter) This Twitter user gives us reasons to smile before 2017 ends. (Source: Twitter)

Let’s face it, 2017 has been tough on us, especially with incidents like the Kamla Mills fire breakout, which is gruesome and makes us revisit the gory memories of the year. Bored of all the negativity around, this 20-year-old student who is doing his biology major at the University of Iowa jotted down all the good things that happened in 2017.

Jacob Atkins started a Twitter thread wherein he listed all the good news of 2017 and urged people to look at the brighter picture in life and move ahead.

Since I’m bored and 2017 was full of negative news stories, I’ve found some positive stories you probably didn’t hear about. A thread: — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

Scientists have found a way to successfully rebreed sections of the Great Barrier Reef. pic.twitter.com/VJUZuHapSH — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

Once Amazon’s new headquarters is finished it will include space to shelter 200 homeless people. pic.twitter.com/8ki9aCmKlT — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

The snow leopard has been taken off the endangered species list. pic.twitter.com/nryfZ7EN45 — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

HIV/AIDS is no longer the leading cause of death in Africa. pic.twitter.com/x3tfXjPzPS — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

Honey bee populations have increased by 27%. Researchers have also found an insecticide that doesn’t kill bees. pic.twitter.com/L1NSXIRw6A — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

A shoe company in Argentina makes shoes from recycled tires and employs only women from rural areas. pic.twitter.com/KsIpbarlXj — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

Conservationists agreed to plant 73 million trees over the next 6 years in the Amazon rainforest. New Zealand’s next prime minster wants to plant 100 million trees next year. pic.twitter.com/VkrPiun0Hx — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

Even though it doesn’t seem like it, crime has decreased by 2.7% this year. pic.twitter.com/066fy2ksNq — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

Child labor rates have declined by half since 2000. pic.twitter.com/f5RkRHl5f0 — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

In Lexington Kentucky, people who get parking tickets can pay them off by donating canned goods to the local food banks. pic.twitter.com/z7mu5qJnbT — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

Last story, probably heard of it but I like it. At the end of the 1st quarter of football games the University of Iowa fans stand and wave to the kids in the children’s hospital across the street. pic.twitter.com/dALmeP3BFy — Jacob Atkins (@atkins_jacob1) December 21, 2017

After going through the thread people thanked Atkin for his efforts and praised his thoughtful attempt of spreading positivity in other’s life and also added a few good news to his list.

Gay marriage was legalized in Germany, Austria and Australia — HAJƎRA (@hajera9900) December 22, 2017

also it was legalized in Finland, Malta, and Taiwan

and Taiwan was the first Asian nation to legalize it !! — alex ❄️ saw tlj (@robbedsettos) December 22, 2017

Thank you so much for this thread. Didn’t even realize how much I needed to see good news again — Micah Lee Shoemaker (@ShoemakerMicah) December 22, 2017

Thank you. It’s been a horrible year for our family. It is nice to see some positives! Happy New year to you 😊 — BonnieBooBT (@BonnieBooBT) December 23, 2017

I think this might be my 2nd favourite thread of 2017. The BEST being the thread about the white guy who stood on the Olympic podium during the Black Power salute. #PeterNorman http://t.co/p0aCdLMizl — Annabel R Nielsen (@annabel_rn) December 22, 2017

I actually cried happy tears for once this year. Thank you — SKYE 🌿 (@hawaiianlomein) December 22, 2017

You ended 2017 the right way! I enjoyed the thread, thank you for sharing. Please do add a link next time to ensure the credibility of the post. — Sab ⌛️ (@sabvankuz) December 22, 2017

Just imagine how much you could educate folks if these news stories were accompanied by links to reputable news organizations. — Terry McGlynn (@hormiga) December 23, 2017

This just warmed my heart ❤️ — Saf (@safyreiyce) December 23, 2017

Appreciate the thread, just a tip though: with fake news becoming rampant, it would help to add links to these stories to verify them. Way too often people just spout stuff on here with no links to prove their tweets — Kwas (@_therealdeal__) December 22, 2017

What was the best thing that happened to you in 2017? Write to us in the comments’ section below.

