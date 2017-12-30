Kamala Mills Fire

Man starts Twitter thread to remember good things that happened in 2017, Twitterati thank him for his positivity

Tired of all the negativity, Twitter user Jacob Atkins started a Twitter thread of all the good things that happened around the world in 2017. His posts are a good way to end the year on a positive note.

December 30, 2017
Let’s face it, 2017 has been tough on us, especially with incidents like the Kamla Mills fire breakout, which is gruesome and makes us revisit the gory memories of the year. Bored of all the negativity around, this 20-year-old student who is doing his biology major at the University of Iowa jotted down all the good things that happened in 2017.

Jacob Atkins started a Twitter thread wherein he listed all the good news of 2017 and urged people to look at the brighter picture in life and move ahead.

After going through the thread people thanked Atkin for his efforts and praised his thoughtful attempt of spreading positivity in other’s life and also added a few good news to his list.

What was the best thing that happened to you in 2017? Write to us in the comments’ section below.

