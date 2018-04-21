‘You’ll be hearing from my lawyer’: Man sets bizarre rules for girlfriend before taking her to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Tweeple were left in splits after reading his over-the-top rules. However, most Avengers fans agreed with them. Tweeple were left in splits after reading his over-the-top rules. However, most Avengers fans agreed with them.

With just a week left for the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the excitement has reached its pinnacle. And as many are trying their ways to get hold of tickets for the “first day, first show” to avoid any sort of spoilers, fans are also planning their schedules beforehand. Amid all the hullabaloo, one crazy fan stood out, who listed out really tough rules for his girlfriend, if she wanted to join him at the screening.

The unidentified man, whose chat screenshots were shared by Stanley T on Twitter, listed out detailed instructions to be followed — which included everything from no PDA or questions to even, gun violence (if really needed) — to let him watch the movie in peace. No, we aren’t kidding!

Letting his girlfriend know via a text message, he said he got two tickets for April 27 and asked, “You going with me?” As she replied in the affirmative, a long list of ground rules came in that started with “no talking” or even “holding hands” as that would distract him. To compensate all the strict rules, he said he would buy her whatever she needs.

“No hand-holding, it’ll distract me and I’ll miss things I’ve waited 10 years to see. Save your cooties until post post-credits scene(s). Kissing also applies.” He even went on to add if she had questions, she could write them down and he would answer them later.

This dude set ground rules for his girl in terms of watching Infinity Wars and i’m blown away. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yfEB57hG5q — Stanley T (@TseStanley23) April 12, 2018

It’s quite obvious that watching the multi-character superhero film seems to be quite a big deal for him — so much that he even specified that “no cancellation for the last minute was allowed” or else, she would hear from his “lawyer”. The emotional investment was further underlined, as he wrote: “If a main character dies, we cry together, if you ain’t crying, you walking home.”

After the screenshot of the “rules” was shared online, it went viral with over 2 lakh likes and 91,000 retweets. Although the girl didn’t say much, her reply in form of an emoji with raised eyebrow was perfect. The conversation got everyone talking on Twitter.

And I thought we were hardcore😂 — Cydwel M (@MCydwel) April 20, 2018

boy bye! Then go by yourself! — BeaFitness (@Bea_Fitter) April 19, 2018

Too true — KrisEadie (@KrisEadie) April 20, 2018

Also: Don’t even look at me, keep face forward, no side eye or heavy breathing 😁🧐 — Karis (@KarisAlyce) April 20, 2018

Sure, just don’t during the film ✋🏻✋🏻you better be 😫emotionally 😢invested 😩 sent you a message about the time btw — Dayton (@DaytonLovelock) April 19, 2018

Those are totally reasonable. I agree completely. — Sandy Bell (@dew5166) April 18, 2018

“if you ain’t crying, you walking home” honestly tho 😩😩 — kt (@kipkattt) April 18, 2018

Jesus! I need this man for bf. (Marvel fan girl) 😂😂😂 — Kira Batta 🦄 (@KiraBatta) April 17, 2018

Avengers fans, do you agree with his rules? Tell us in comments below.

