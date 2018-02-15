Canada man sculpts an icy Hogwarts playground for daughters and it is MAGICAL!

The ice sculpted Hogwarts playground looks magical. (Harry Potter Wiki/ Petar Matković; Sherwood Park News/Twitter) The ice sculpted Hogwarts playground looks magical. (Harry Potter Wiki/ Petar Matković; Sherwood Park News/Twitter)

Remember how every time you picked up one of the Harry Potter books and were instantly transported to a world of magic, goodness and the only school you wish you earned an admission into? Well, a father decided to gift his little princesses the best Hogwarts experience he could, by turning the frontyard of their house into, yep, you guessed it, the Great Hall of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the pure, magical world of Harry Potter and his adventures.

Kelly Davies, an ice-carver who lives in Sherwood, Alberta in Canada, decided to make his little daughters a Harry Potter themed-playground while the snow falls. He even went into the details, which include Albus Dumbledore’s chair and a miniature ice-replica of the Great Hall, which he calls a “slice of Hogwarts”, according to CBC News. He packed snow into large, wooden boxes to create ice blocks and he is working on the pillars of the Great Hall, by even going into the details like owls and torches. Meanwhile, the Great Hall replica is becoming so big that it is taking room in the neighbour’s yard as well.

Check out the pictures of his ice sculptures here.

Alberta ice carver uses recent snowfall to create Harry Potter scene in his front yard: Kelly Davies is an ice carver who lives in Sherwood Park and he decided to create a Harry Potter-themed ice display outside his home for his kids. http://t.co/6Fp99tpad8 pic.twitter.com/knATK7QV2q — Politics Edmonton (@POLSEdmonton) February 8, 2018

An Alberta ice carver is building a Harry Potter ice playground in his front yard for his two young daughters. Read more: http://t.co/PCX0xHgw8K pic.twitter.com/x87hqf8GRn — CBC News (@CBCNews) February 10, 2018

