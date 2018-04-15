Man receives wrong order, but gets on the right side of Twitter by choosing to wear red dress

Tweeple loved Evans in the red dress and asked him to keep it. (Source: @MrDylanEvans/ Twitter) Tweeple loved Evans in the red dress and asked him to keep it. (Source: @MrDylanEvans/ Twitter)

These days online shopping has become the simplest way to get a hand on the things we love. However, there is always a chance of not getting the right order. Something similar happened when Dylan Evans from Liverpool placed an order for a pair of jeans, and sunglasses. Evans, strangely, received a dress! While most would be irked and vent out their anger, he found a unique way to send out a complaint to the website.

Yes, having received a red slip dress, Evans, a YouTuber and Radio presenter, decided to wear the outfit and let them know about the goof-up. After all, who could resist an edgy red dress, right?

Sharing photos of him flaunting the dress along with a screenshot of his actual order he wrote on Twitter, tagging the site. “Ayy @ASOS (I might be wrong) but, I’m pretty sure you’ve sent me the wrong order…,” he said. And Twitterati loved it!

Ayy @ASOS (I might be wrong) but, I’m pretty sure you’ve sent me the wrong order… pic.twitter.com/mFRTi3yg6T — DYLAN EVANS (@MrDylanEvans) April 11, 2018

Soon his tweet went viral, with over 1.7 lakh likes and over 52,000 retweets, at the time of writing. Many thought he should keep the dress as he looked “fabulous” in it. One of the users quipped, “I’m pretty sure they sent you the right order as that dress looks amazing,” while one thought, “they just got the size wrong.”

Sample these:

I’m pretty sure they sent you the right order as that dress looks amazing 😉 — Jelly Fletcher (@JellyWTBelly) April 12, 2018

You look pretty damn fabulous though 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Katie (@MeinDrache) April 13, 2018

Looks good. Should have took the Christmas socks off though — Dan Cox (@dancox82) April 12, 2018

😅😅😂 Hahaha he actually wears the dress better than I would! 🤨 — Vicky Bee (@ItsVickyBee) April 12, 2018

This looks surprisingly good so maybe it’s meant to be… Still need the sunglasses tho pic.twitter.com/LPrzbteHvX — Lazy Girl Luxe (@LazyLuxe) April 13, 2018

I don’t understand how women can spend hours and hours trying on all kinds of different dresses to find just the right one… Yet this one dress gets accidentally sent to a guy who happens to make it look incredibly fabulous — Matty Muse (@MattyMuseAuthor) April 14, 2018

I’d recommend doing away with the socks and investing in a push-up bra but you look great! — Marcella Angeles (@SofyaAngelz) April 14, 2018

And even ASOS agreed that he looked great. “Ayy Mr Dylan, you are definitely rocking that dress!” they replied adding “we can organise a cheeky swap to happen ”

Ayy Mr Dylan, you are definitely rocking that dress! Please send over your 9 digit order number and your ASOS registered email address in a DM and we can organise a cheeky swap to happen 🙊 — ASOS Here to Help (@ASOS_HeretoHelp) April 11, 2018

Do you think Evans looked great in the dress? Tell us in comments below.

