Man receives wrong order, but gets on the right side of Twitter by choosing to wear red dress

Instead of a pair of jeans, and sunglasses, Evans received a dress. Having received a red slip-dress, Evans, a YouTuber and Radio presenter decided to wear the outfit and let them know about the goof-up.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 15, 2018 3:31:04 pm
Tweeple loved Evans in the red dress and asked him to keep it. (Source: @MrDylanEvans/ Twitter)
These days online shopping has become the simplest way to get a hand on the things we love. However, there is always a chance of not getting the right order. Something similar happened when Dylan Evans from Liverpool placed an order for a pair of jeans, and sunglasses. Evans, strangely, received a dress! While most would be irked and vent out their anger, he found a unique way to send out a complaint to the website.

Yes, having received a red slip dress, Evans, a YouTuber and Radio presenter, decided to wear the outfit and let them know about the goof-up. After all, who could resist an edgy red dress, right?

Sharing photos of him flaunting the dress along with a screenshot of his actual order he wrote on Twitter, tagging the site. “Ayy @ASOS (I might be wrong) but, I’m pretty sure you’ve sent me the wrong order…,” he said. And Twitterati loved it!

Soon his tweet went viral, with over 1.7 lakh likes and over 52,000 retweets, at the time of writing. Many thought he should keep the dress as he looked “fabulous” in it. One of the users quipped, “I’m pretty sure they sent you the right order as that dress looks amazing,” while one thought, “they just got the size wrong.”

Sample these:

And even ASOS agreed that he looked great. “Ayy Mr Dylan, you are definitely rocking that dress!” they replied adding “we can organise a cheeky swap to happen ”

Do you think Evans looked great in the dress? Tell us in comments below.

