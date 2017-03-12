This proposal under the mesmerising Northern Lights will give you romance goals

Can anyone say ‘no’ to such a proposal? (Source: DK Photography/Facebook) Can anyone say ‘no’ to such a proposal? (Source: DK Photography/Facebook)

Proposals mean the world to a lot of people. But as beautiful as the whole vibe around it might be, one needs to muster enough courage to profess one’s feelings. Though we keep seeing or hearing about the various innovative ways of love proposals, an Australian man’s way of doing it has caught the fancy of the entire world recently. A photographer by profession, Dale Sharpe gave his girlfriend one of her most cherished moments when he went down on his knees and proposed his girlfriend right in the heart of the Arctic Circle under the Northern Lights while capturing the fabulous moment in his lens for eternity.

ALSO READ| Sushmita Sen’s tweet to this absurd question on successful women and marriage is winning hearts on the Internet

In a Facebook post by DK Photography, Dale shares the awe-inspiring photograph of him proposing his long-time girlfriend Karlie under the extremely picturesque northern lights. He writes how the duo shared a passion for photographing the aurora, and thus choosing such a location seemed apt. Apparently, Dale was planning for a grand proposal for years and was originally supposed to pull it off last year in Iceland. But, alas! His secretly kept ring was unknowingly discarded by his girlfriend when they had to cut weight for a flight from the Faroe Islands.

Nevertheless, his plans worked out this time with the aurora firing spectacularly bright and him tricking Karlie into posing for a normal selfie while lighting them up for the picture with a torch. Soon Karlie came to know that what she thought to be a random click was actually an extraordinary capture that was well-planned in advance. And, she gave out an emphatic ‘yes’ to the epic proposal.

See what else is trending, here:

Meanwhile, the romantic picture has struck a chord with the people who are pouring out their love and affection on it. The photograph has garnered more than 12,000 likes and has been shared for more than 1,300 times, at the time of writing.

Look at his Facebook post:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd