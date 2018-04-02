DAD PRANKS 101! Man proposes girlfriend; her dad holds ‘SAY NO’ placard!

Many on Twitter said their dads would be really doing this and holding a placard but it wouldn’t be a joke! (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express, AB/ Twitter) Many on Twitter said their dads would be really doing this and holding a placard but it wouldn’t be a joke! (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express, AB/ Twitter)

Proposing to your lady love can be quite an emotional affair with ample dose of anxiety. And if all goes according to plan with your love, there is her family too who should give you their blessing. So, when Levi Bliss from Nevada decided to pop the question to his girlfriend, he had no idea his future father-in-law had some other ideas in mind. Yes, Bliss got down on one knee, his girlfriend Allison Barron’s dad decided to hold up a placard that read, “SAY NO”.

Well, to be fair it was only a prank as the future father-in-law had already given him his blessings. And don’t worry, she said “yes” and the couple is set to marry this fall.

As it happens, Bliss and Barron have been together for two years now and they both were ready to take things to the next level. On March 24, while the duo was on their way to meet her parents, she had no idea what the grand plan was. While driving there, he proposed to her in the car and she couldn’t stop her tears. “I immediately started crying, overwhelmed with joy, we got out of the truck, and he got down on one knee,” she told People Magazine.

As they hopped out of the car, the 22-year-old girl had no idea that both of their families were hiding on the other side of a nearby hill, awaiting the big moment. Although Bliss had already asked for Barron’s hand from her father, he had no idea his future father-in-law would pull such a prank on him. “It was a funny surprise for both of us. My dad was completely joking with the sign, and he really likes Levi!” she clarified.

He was just messing around, he likes him a lot ❤️ — *AB*_13 (@allison_barron) March 26, 2018

Later the next day she decided to post photos of the proposal on Twitter along with a photo of her dad and even before they knew it, it went viral.

I fixed it for her pic.twitter.com/tR0pTlJvnh — IN A BAND BY MYSELF (@INABANDBYMYSELF) March 27, 2018

“Hey, we are going out tonight. Wanna tag along?”

Anxiety: pic.twitter.com/DO0AGXqMVB — ᵃ (@cauchemvrs) March 27, 2018

I fixed it pic.twitter.com/VigdlVM7Q1 — save your breath (@pastanoodle) March 26, 2018

Soon, her dad’s photo turned into a hilarious meme. “When I saw some of the first memes, I called my dad and he didn’t believe me. I think it’s funny, I keep seeing the pictures and my dad pop up everywhere!” she added.

