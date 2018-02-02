Man penned down an emotional BREAK-UP letter to end his gym membership

Tired of working out? Here is an emotional break-up letter you could send to your gym. (Source: mastrrbasser/Reddit) Tired of working out? Here is an emotional break-up letter you could send to your gym. (Source: mastrrbasser/Reddit)

Do you remember how Chandler was struggling to cancel his gym membership but all his attempts would go in vain? If you’re a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan, you would remember the gym membership scene from Season 4, Episode 4 that got quite popular! Well, the struggle is real if you have a contractual agreement with a gym.

One such incident happened with a Redditor named ‘mastrrbasser’, who moved out of state and wanted to cancel his gym membership. However, the Planet Fitness owner was not ready to let go his “valuable” customer and thus, made things difficult for him. He went on to ask the man to write a certified letter to the gym authorities. Following the instructions, he did so – but with a little twist that might leave you baffled.

Adding the purpose of the letter as “End my relationship with Planet Fitness”, he wrote, “I still think fondly of you, and the time we spent together as I drive by one of your many locations.” “Sometimes, when I’m alone, I even throw on one of my old ‘power-pop workout’ playlists and feel the rush of our past course through me as if we were still one, holding hands with your elliptical machine, and gingerly brushing my sweaty bangs out of my face as I huff and puff in a tumultuous vortex of sweat and endorphins,” the letter also read.

Check out his break-up letter here.

(Source: mastrrbasser/Reddit) (Source: mastrrbasser/Reddit)

The letter is quite an interesting read and might help you if you’re looking to say bye-bye to your gym too.

