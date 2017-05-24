Man marries his terminally-ill girlfriend in the hospital and fulfills her dying wish

Ronda Biven’s boyfriend and father of her two children, Matt Mager has stood by her like a rock amidst all the adversity. (Source: Love What Matters/ Facebook) Ronda Biven’s boyfriend and father of her two children, Matt Mager has stood by her like a rock amidst all the adversity. (Source: Love What Matters/ Facebook)

It goes without saying that most of us take life for granted. Running in the mad race of meeting deadlines, we often forget that life comes with an expiry date. It is only when we find our time slipping away we decide holding on to life with the greatest force, and do things we had earlier not found time to do. Something similar happened with Ronda Bivens, a 28-year-old who is battling cancer. With limited time, all Bivens wanted was to get married to the love of her life, and father of her two young kids – Matt Mager.

ALSO READ | Canadian University holds early convocation to award Indian-origin cancer patient her PhD

On her birthday this year, her wish got fulfilled when Amanda Dalton, Biven’s best friend, arranged for a small wedding. “It was friends calling friends, getting everything together. We called the county clerk’s office – they sent someone out – and we got a preacher. It happened literally within a couple hours once we got it rolling,” Dalton said, who also gave away her wedding dress for her friend.

The story was posted by the page, In a Love What Matters on Facebook, and was shared by Dalton.

Read the full post here.

Fighting a terminal cancer, Ronda Bivens was adamant about having her wedding and still marrying the love of her life, Matt Mager. “She wanted to have a beautiful wedding, and I wanted to give her that.” Matt said. On Thursday while in hospice care, that determination paid off in the form of family and friends surrounding her with love. It was there that Ronda married Matt, father of her two young kids.

Amanda Dalton, Ronda’s best friend noted, “It was friends calling friends, getting everything together. We called the county clerk’s office ? they sent someone out ? and we got a preacher. It happened literally within a couple hours once we got it rolling.” Amanda also donated her wedding dress for her dear friend.

The big day came on Ronda’s 28th birthday, a year after battling chemotherapy, radiation as well as having her right leg amputated. Through it all, Matt has been her rock.

“He is like one of a kind. He’s been there nonstop for her since the beginning. He loves her unconditionally. That’s the truth.” Dalton said.

“They told us right off the bat there was no cure. They said, ‘We can just do what helps.’ But everything they’ve done has just made it worse. It’s financially wrecked us, and I’ve had a front row seat to my best friend dying. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” Matt said.

After finding the lump, Ronda wrote on Facebook, “Never in a million years would I or anyone else have thought this would be cancer but it is. So please everyone, if you find a bump of any sort go to the doctor. Go to a bunch of doctors for second opinions. Maybe if I did, instead of believing all these other misdiagnoses, things would be different.”

Of the most recent diagnosis from the doctor, Matt said, “They told me she had only a few days to live. She wanted to come home, so we’re home now. I hold her hand every day and am trying to focus on the time we have. She’s on a morphine pump to soothe her pain, so she’s in and out of it. But when she comes in, she’s still the same fighter. I can’t even tell you how strong she is.”

The pair have known each other since they were teenagers, it has been a romance for the storybooks. “She’s got the most beautiful eyes ? eyes you can’t get away from,” Matt said.

Matt continued, “She woke up last night and she was so excited about the wedding. We sat there and talked about it for an hour. She asked to see the wedding photos. We looked at them, laughed, cried and held each other.”

This heartwarming story also brings to mind a similar incident that had happened last year when, in The Albany Medical Center in New York, a nurse Matt Hicking married Abby, a four-year-old cancer patient, because that is what the little girl wanted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd