Man cements his head in a microwave as prank to get more ‘likes’

Firefighters were called in to help the man, who with help of his friends glued his head inside the microwave. The crew was extremely unhappy with his stunt and requested others to not to themselves for the sake of entertainment.

By: Trends Desk | Published: December 11, 2017 5:25 pm
stupid pranks, youtube pranks, bizarre youtube prank, man cemented his head, man cement head in mirowave, yoitube stunts gone wrong, risky youtube stunts, viral news, indian express Fire crew who rushed to help the man with head stuck in mircowave were not impressed at all for deliberately putting his life at risk just for the sake of entertainment. (Source: West Midlands Fire‏/ TWitter)
In the recent past, we all have seen many stunts that went horribly wrong. Remember the guy in Kerala who tried to kiss an elephant? Well, it seems people don’t learn from these mistakes, as news recently surfaced of a man who ended up cementing his head in a microwave. And what made it worse, was that this wasn’t an accident but a premeditated attempt thanks to a social media dare for which he wanted more ‘likes’! Yes, the YouTuber, who runs TGFbro YouTube channel, wanted to up his ‘soc-med quotient’, which is how he stumbled upon this whacky idea.

As a part of an advent calendar that urges people to try out some extreme activities in the days leading up to Christmas, the guy had to attempt a task which was described as “Nearly Die”.

A Wolverhampton-based prankster in England had his friends cement his head inside a microwave oven on Thursday (December 7) afternoon, according to authorities.

His friends fed an air tube into the device so that he could breathe, as he covered his face with a plastic bag. But their attempt at making a cement mould of his features backfired and he got stuck. As the prank went wrong and after a 90-minute struggle with his friends trying to help him get free, emergency services were called in.

Firefighters from Fallings Park Community Fire Station rushed in to save the 22-year-old man. After 30 minutes the man was finally free but the crew was “seriously unimpressed” with the task.

They later also issued a statement saying how they prioritise helping those in distress and rushed in just within 5 minutes of getting the call. But rushing to help him meant they could not be there to help those who did not “desperately” put themselves at risk for others’ entertainment.

However, the life-threatening ordeal did not stop him from posting the video on his YouTube channel and it is now going viral with over 2.8 million views.

(Do not try this at home. The video could be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised.)

Watch the video here:

 

Many Twitter users were also very unhappy with the prank and slammed him. However, some of his fans also defended him.

