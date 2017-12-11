Man cements his head in a microwave as prank to get more ‘likes’

Fire crew who rushed to help the man with head stuck in mircowave were not impressed at all for deliberately putting his life at risk just for the sake of entertainment. (Source: West Midlands Fire‏/ TWitter) Fire crew who rushed to help the man with head stuck in mircowave were not impressed at all for deliberately putting his life at risk just for the sake of entertainment. (Source: West Midlands Fire‏/ TWitter)

In the recent past, we all have seen many stunts that went horribly wrong. Remember the guy in Kerala who tried to kiss an elephant? Well, it seems people don’t learn from these mistakes, as news recently surfaced of a man who ended up cementing his head in a microwave. And what made it worse, was that this wasn’t an accident but a premeditated attempt thanks to a social media dare for which he wanted more ‘likes’! Yes, the YouTuber, who runs TGFbro YouTube channel, wanted to up his ‘soc-med quotient’, which is how he stumbled upon this whacky idea.

As a part of an advent calendar that urges people to try out some extreme activities in the days leading up to Christmas, the guy had to attempt a task which was described as “Nearly Die”.

A Wolverhampton-based prankster in England had his friends cement his head inside a microwave oven on Thursday (December 7) afternoon, according to authorities.

His friends fed an air tube into the device so that he could breathe, as he covered his face with a plastic bag. But their attempt at making a cement mould of his features backfired and he got stuck. As the prank went wrong and after a 90-minute struggle with his friends trying to help him get free, emergency services were called in.

Firefighters from Fallings Park Community Fire Station rushed in to save the 22-year-old man. After 30 minutes the man was finally free but the crew was “seriously unimpressed” with the task.

We’re seriously unimpressed 😡.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been ‘cemented’ inside a microwave oven. Read more: http://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

They later also issued a statement saying how they prioritise helping those in distress and rushed in just within 5 minutes of getting the call. But rushing to help him meant they could not be there to help those who did not “desperately” put themselves at risk for others’ entertainment.

West Midlands Fire Service has issued the following video statement regarding this incident. pic.twitter.com/hv0Cg1fbD1 — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 8, 2017

However, the life-threatening ordeal did not stop him from posting the video on his YouTube channel and it is now going viral with over 2.8 million views.

(Do not try this at home. The video could be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised.)

Watch the video here:

Many Twitter users were also very unhappy with the prank and slammed him. However, some of his fans also defended him.

An absolute DISGRACE. For someone to be so wreckless & have no shame. All involved should be made to pay for the service of care provided as well as a fine & some sort of community service, he should be punished for his behaviour. — Leanne Greenhill (@Lmarie1990) December 9, 2017

Well, how stupid can we all get? — Pahng (@watercoloro) December 9, 2017

The youtube video of it should be taken down at least. Total waste of everyone’s time. It just sends a message to all other idiots that putting your life in danger isn’t as dangerous because other people get you out of it. It’s a disgusting attitude. — UnicornHair (@UnicornHairz) December 8, 2017

Send him the bill. You should have left him there. — Susan Dyson (@SusanDysonMe) December 8, 2017

Desperate for a few minutes of fame, what a sad world. I hope ounsend him the bill! — Paul Pope (@Paul_Pope) December 8, 2017

I hope you are billing him for the time wasted, the prat could have cost someone their life. Should have left him — Shinny (@Shinny07746880) December 7, 2017

love jay, but this could have been easily avoided by you know, not cementing a microwave to your head. he deserved the help but he also should pay i think for wasting their time on something which couldve been very easily avoided — nymph (@boomitsmaia) December 7, 2017

@JohnEdwards33 I hope you plan to press charges against the perpetrators. Or recovering the costs from them via the civil courts. — (((Paul Sandars))) #FBPE (@PaulSandars) December 7, 2017

And so you should be! You boys and girls are under a lot of pressure without having to deal with #wannabes looking for their 15 minutes of ‘fame’ please send these plebs the call out bill, that’ll give them something to look back on when they’re on the next reality tv rubbish!! — Kian (@Kian1977) December 7, 2017

