Believe it or not, but this Malaysian Sultan was gifted a ‘pre-historic’ Flintstone car!

At a time when eateries are planning aerial delivery and even the police are driving flying bikes, this king’s choice of vehicle is actually from the Stone Age. Yes, Malaysian monarch Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was recently gifted a given a life-size replica of Fred Flintstone’s car! Remember the 1990s’ cartoon The Flintstones and the vehicle that the lead character drove around – feet powered? Yes, the ruler of the state of Johor in Malaysia received the gift from a fellow high-ranking royal as a belated birthday present.

Walking down memory lane, the new gift made him nostalgic and he shared the news on his official Facebook page with Fred’s signature, “Yabba, dabba, doo.”

If you are a 1990′ cartoon fan, you would remember the archaic vehicle with a huge stone-roller and wooden hinges on the sides of the wheels and the cloth roof. Much like the original version shown in the hit show, the royal received the Hanna Barbara’s cartoon-inspired vehicle as Flintstone was his favourite show.

Only, instead of relying on his feet to ‘kick-start’ the car, the Sultan’s version is modern — it has a motor. So, yes, it’s not just a memorabilia to be stationed at the royal’s collection, it can actually be used. “Unlike the original, this working version of Fred Flintstone’s car has its own motor, meaning the driver and passenger won’t have to rely on their feet to power the prehistoric ride,” the Facebook post read.

The unusual gift was presented to the Sultan by the Pahang Crown Prince’s official representative, Datuk Manjit Abdullah, at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Bahru. The Malaysian monarch who has a knack for collecting unusual cars, the ancient vehicle will add to his rich and diverse collection of cars, which includes Rolls-Royces and vintage three-wheelers.

