Malala Yousafzai’s list of achievements in 2017 is inspiring thousands

As 2017 came to an end and people around the world went into a retrospective mood, reminiscing the good moments of the year, one person’s list of highlights has left many amazed. Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to list her best moments from 2017, and it was nothing like any other 20-year-old would be likely to put up. From celebrating the fact that she became a UN Messenger for Peace to her getting accepted at Oxford University, her list of achievements inspired many online, leaving them spellbound.

Of course, some pointers could still be relatable than others like her officially joining Twitter, like most teenagers of her age, it turned into a special affair as she waited to finish school.

Take a look at her list of achievements in 2017 here:

2017 ❤

UN Messenger of Peace ✌

Canadian honorary citizenship 🇨🇦

A-level exams 😩

Joined Twitter 👋

Iraq & Kurdistan 🇮🇶

Nigeria 🇳🇬

Oxford acceptance 😊

Mexico 🇲🇽

Ebenezer Baptist Church speech 🙏

UNGA 🌍

Malala’s Magic Pencil ✏

Giving Tuesday ☎ — Malala (@Malala) December 31, 2017

Reminding us all of her fight for literacy and the importance of the education of young girls, she also listed the publication of her second book Malala’s Magic Pencil. She also shared photos of her many foreign visits to countries such as Mexico and Nigeria, where she met young crusaders – who, like her, were fighting for education. The most memorable part of my year was meeting courageous girls who are fighting poverty, child marriage, conflict and war to continue their education.

“The most memorable part of my year was meeting courageous girls who are fighting poverty, child marriage, conflict and war to continue their education,” she tweeted.

The most memorable part of my year was meeting courageous girls who are fighting poverty, child marriage, conflict and war to continue their education. pic.twitter.com/erl5H10kdV — Malala (@Malala) December 31, 2017

And if her achievements were not motivating enough, she also tweeted out her New Year’s resolution for this year: “2018: Keep working for a world where girls can choose their own future.”

2018: Keep working for a world where girls can choose their own future. — Malala (@Malala) December 31, 2017

Very soon her list of achievements went viral on the micro-blogging site, with thousands of likes and retweets. While some were extremely inspired others deemed her as a beacon of hope.

A man once told me that one woman could not change the world. I said your name. Thank you for everything. — Sevina Yates (@SevinaYates) December 31, 2017

You have been motivating all the children to fight for their rights, for their education, including me. Thankyou Malala✨ — parth (@strangeblueflow) December 31, 2017

If ever I’ve felt like an underachiever, it’s now! You’re amazing, Malala – keep up the great work (tho those essays come first….). — Katy Cooper (@DecSop1) December 31, 2017

You are a shining diamond in a really scary World young lady. The World needs you so much 🌍❤️👋🏼 — Stuart Crichton (@Mr_Crichton) December 31, 2017

Congratulations on a brilliantly productive year and may the Universe grant you a more productive and successful 2018 and beyond. You’re one of the biggest reasons I can still hope for the next generation. — Alan Lambert (@LordDragon65) December 31, 2017

Amazing work Malala! ❤️ Making all girls around the world proud, encouraging to take action too. Have a wonderful 2018 filled with more love and good. — kat 🎗 (@pwrlsobvs) December 31, 2017

I was going to tweet my 2017 summary, but then I saw Malala’s and actually I’m good pic.twitter.com/1hv7KjkpRD — Ellie Cooper (@ellieelizaa) January 1, 2018

If you are looking for some sort of inspiration to come out of the last year, I suggest you look to this young woman, @Malala. http://t.co/ldMPoWL1io — Christopher M. Jones (@bluepoet3) December 31, 2017

.@Malala has achieved quite a lot more than me this last year… http://t.co/zEXgSCnVYb — Ian (@IanHopkinson_) December 31, 2017

