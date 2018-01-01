Top News

Malala Yousafzai’s list of achievements in 2017 is inspiring thousands

From celebrating the fact that she became a UN Messenger for Peace to her getting accepted at Oxford University, Malala Yousafzai's list of achievements inspired many online, leaving them spellbound.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 1, 2018 10:21 pm
Malala Yousafzai, Malala Yousafzai 2017, Malala Yousafzai new year resolution, Malala Yousafzai 2017 achievements, viral news, indian express Malala Yousafzai’s list of achievements in 2017 is not like any other you’re likely to read. (Source: Malala Yousafzai/Twitter)
Related News

As 2017 came to an end and people around the world went into a retrospective mood, reminiscing the good moments of the year, one person’s list of highlights has left many amazed. Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter to list her best moments from 2017, and it was nothing like any other 20-year-old would be likely to put up. From celebrating the fact that she became a UN Messenger for Peace to her getting accepted at Oxford University, her list of achievements inspired many online, leaving them spellbound.

Of course, some pointers could still be relatable than others like her officially joining Twitter, like most teenagers of her age, it turned into a special affair as she waited to finish school.

Take a look at her list of achievements in 2017 here:

Reminding us all of her fight for literacy and the importance of the education of young girls, she also listed the publication of her second book Malala’s Magic Pencil. She also shared photos of her many foreign visits to countries such as Mexico and Nigeria, where she met young crusaders – who, like her, were fighting for education. The most memorable part of my year was meeting courageous girls who are fighting poverty, child marriage, conflict and war to continue their education.

“The most memorable part of my year was meeting courageous girls who are fighting poverty, child marriage, conflict and war to continue their education,” she tweeted.

And if her achievements were not motivating enough, she also tweeted out her New Year’s resolution for this year: “2018: Keep working for a world where girls can choose their own future.”

Very soon her list of achievements went viral on the micro-blogging site, with thousands of likes and retweets. While some were extremely inspired others deemed her as a beacon of hope.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 01: Latest News