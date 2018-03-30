Presents Latest News

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan after 6 years; gets everyone talking on Twitter

After meeting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Malala Yousafzai said she was excited to be back in Pakistan for the first time since she was shot by Taliban militants in 2012.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2018 5:05 pm
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Press Information Department, via AP)
Malala Yousafzai returned to her home country Pakistan after spending nearly six years abroad. Yousafzai, along with her parents and brother, landed in Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday. And ever since it was known that the youngest Nobel laureate will return home, the news created a huge buzz online. From Facebook to Twitter, her name started trending on social media platforms with people debating about what it means for her to return and what lies ahead of this visit.

The 20-year-old global advocate for education broke down in tears when she met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM’s Office. The young Oxford scholar is scheduled to discuss the prospects of promoting education in the less-developed areas of the country with Pakistani authorities, the Express Tribune reported. The young icon was extremely emotional to find herself again in the country and was in tears while recounting how much she had missed Pakistan since moving abroad for treatment and education.

“I still cannot believe this is happening. I have dreamed of this day for five years. All the time I was in cars and planes across the world, I used to tell myself that I am back home in Pakistan. And it was never true,” she said as she sobbed.

Videos of the teary-eyed Nobel Laureate started doing rounds on Twitter, and many sympathised with her. While most of her critics continued to take a jibe at her for leaving the country, others gave her a warm welcome, including celebrities and a few politicians. Many argued that it must have been very difficult for her to return to the place where she was attacked. Others lauded her contributions and praised her for making the country proud. Many agreed that she’s the pride of Pakistan and rooted for her on social media slamming the ones criticising her.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to her home-coming:

Activist Adnan Tabassum, also from Swat, met with Yousafzai on Thursday in Islamabad. She said Yousafzai told her that she wanted to travel to Swat to see her former school friends and relatives. “Malala is not afraid of going to Swat, where the terrorists opened fire on her in 2012 and wounded her. It is her wish to again see her hometown, her school and her home, where she spent years of her life,” she told The Associated Press.

