Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan after 6 years; gets everyone talking on Twitter

Malala Yousafzai returned to her home country Pakistan after spending nearly six years abroad. Yousafzai, along with her parents and brother, landed in Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday. And ever since it was known that the youngest Nobel laureate will return home, the news created a huge buzz online. From Facebook to Twitter, her name started trending on social media platforms with people debating about what it means for her to return and what lies ahead of this visit.

The 20-year-old global advocate for education broke down in tears when she met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM’s Office. The young Oxford scholar is scheduled to discuss the prospects of promoting education in the less-developed areas of the country with Pakistani authorities, the Express Tribune reported. The young icon was extremely emotional to find herself again in the country and was in tears while recounting how much she had missed Pakistan since moving abroad for treatment and education.

Exclusive footage: Malala Yousufzai returns to Pakistan after five years #MalalainPakistan http://t.co/QyZwtcBm6P pic.twitter.com/JgHJEOPxQM — Geo English (@geonews_english) March 28, 2018

“I still cannot believe this is happening. I have dreamed of this day for five years. All the time I was in cars and planes across the world, I used to tell myself that I am back home in Pakistan. And it was never true,” she said as she sobbed.

We understood the emotion of what #MalalaYousafzai said in Pashto, but here is a translation nevertheless….#MalalaComesHome #MalalaInPakistan pic.twitter.com/OtycgKV9sD — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) March 29, 2018

Videos of the teary-eyed Nobel Laureate started doing rounds on Twitter, and many sympathised with her. While most of her critics continued to take a jibe at her for leaving the country, others gave her a warm welcome, including celebrities and a few politicians. Many argued that it must have been very difficult for her to return to the place where she was attacked. Others lauded her contributions and praised her for making the country proud. Many agreed that she’s the pride of Pakistan and rooted for her on social media slamming the ones criticising her.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to her home-coming:

Lots of love & prayers to dearest @Malala on her return to Pakistan#MalalaYousafzai — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) March 28, 2018

A brave girl, @Malala who left the country with closed eyes while critically injured but she is now visiting her beloved country with open eyes & on the top of it she has become more powerful & unstoppable. #MalalaYousafzai #MalalaInPakistan pic.twitter.com/WVzNU0n2f7 — Shad Begum (@ShadBegum) March 29, 2018

I welcome #MalalaYousafzai the brave and resilient daughter of Pakistan back to her country. — Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) March 28, 2018

Our Nobel prize winner is home finally .. A girl, a young girl is in her homeland with her proud parents .. what a day it is !! #MalalaInPakistan — سدرہ (@iam_sidrah) March 28, 2018

Return of #Malala is another evidence of extremists defeat Inshallah… Lets not be divided by suspicions lets give @Malala respect and honor she deserves … Welcome #MalalaInPakistan — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 28, 2018

Couldn’t hold back my tears…you’re an asset @Malala Pakistan is your country and we are with you 💕 #WelcomeMalala #MalalaInPakistan pic.twitter.com/NqV4yAT7VX — Nazia Memon (@NaziaMemon01) March 29, 2018

This picture made most of Pakistan’s eyes well up. We want you back as much as you want to come back @Malala. We love you too, and then some, braveheart. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MXgFwXS09b — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) March 30, 2018

Taliban gunned her down in the name of “No Education for women” but She recovered, Won Nobel peace Prize, Awarded with Sitara e Imtiyaz, Got Admission in one of the Best University in the world (Oxford), and came back to her country “In Your Face Taliban” #MalalaInPakistan — Jmoney (@sardar2012) March 29, 2018

It is her undeniable right to come to her home country any time. We welcome her and we know how much she and her family love their country. Only her detractors could be surprised. We welcome you @Malala. The people’s leader #MalalaYousafzai — Zubair Torwali (@zubairtorwali) March 28, 2018

Welcome to Our Pride of the Nation. #MalalaYousafzai pic.twitter.com/FCvcOsHzgw — Rehman Wazir (@RehmanWazir_) March 28, 2018

Tears tell you everything if you know the pain.#Malala you are home and keep working hard for better society.

Your work will speak @Malala 👍 stay strong and safe pic.twitter.com/5pBgE9bQX3 — Veengas (@VeengasJ) March 29, 2018

Dear Pakistanis! Malala is not your enemy. Your enemies were those monsters who shot her point blank on her way to school. Welcome home our very own Nobel laureate and a very brave and brainy daughter of the soil #MalalaYousafzai !!!! — Shahira Lashari (@shahirabaluch) March 28, 2018

Stop hating her because she is famous and loved by millions around the world. Stop asking stupid questions like “Isney is Mulk ky liye kiya kya hey?” She was mere kid when she got shot at & who gives YOU the right to ask her to do anything for Pakistan ? #MalalaYousafzai — Zayn Ra (@iZaynRa) March 28, 2018

those saying that mr. edhi deserved the nobel – and not @Malala – are advised to follow in his footsteps. mr. edhi was a great man, he saved thousands of children, never once did he ask “what have you done for this country”. #MalalaYousafzai — Farhad Mirza (@FarhadMirza01) March 29, 2018

Welcome back #MalalaYousafzai .I Salute to those Heroes who was injured badly in APS but never leave their country pic.twitter.com/dlIH8W562R — Hassan Raza (@hRaza_S) March 29, 2018

Activist Adnan Tabassum, also from Swat, met with Yousafzai on Thursday in Islamabad. She said Yousafzai told her that she wanted to travel to Swat to see her former school friends and relatives. “Malala is not afraid of going to Swat, where the terrorists opened fire on her in 2012 and wounded her. It is her wish to again see her hometown, her school and her home, where she spent years of her life,” she told The Associated Press.

