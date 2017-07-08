Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after graduating from school, gains over 400K followers in less than 24 hours

With more 414,000 followers in less than 24 hours since she joined Twitter and her first tweet with ore than 175,000 likes, Malala Yousafzai has taken Twitter by storm. (Source: Twitter) With more 414,000 followers in less than 24 hours since she joined Twitter and her first tweet with ore than 175,000 likes, Malala Yousafzai has taken Twitter by storm. (Source: Twitter)

While it’s normal for teenagers in high school these days to join various social media platforms, from Snapchat to Twitter to basically socialise and post selfies, one teenager waited to finish her high school. The 19-year-old posted her first tweet on the micro-blogging site saying, it was her last day at high school and first day on Twitter and it’s “bittersweet”.

It’s none other than Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and within an hour of joining Twitter, she gained 1 lakh followers, probably that could be the fastest 100,000.

Sharing how “graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet”, the young influencer doesn’t stop there gushing about school memories like any other school kid on the door to enter the new life of college. Instead, she follows it up with how “millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education.”

For her joining the micro-blogging platform is not just recreation or fun, from her very first Twitter thread she has made her stance clear, she continues to advocate for the education of girls and asked for support from others users.

Her Twitter thread was a delight to read and many users agreed and some even said she was the beacon of “hope and positivity” online.

Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter [THREAD] — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I’m excited about my future, but… 2/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

….I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. 3/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Next week, I will be back on my #GirlPowerTrip to meet girls in Middle East, Africa & Latin America. 4/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Each girl’s story is unique — and girls’ voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality. 5/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

On and off Twitter, I’m fighting for girls — will you join me?​✋🏾 6/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Along with Twitter, many other eminent personalities, leaders and organisations welcomed the young activist who had mesmerised the world with her evocative speech at the United Nations on her 16th birthday.

Welcome @Malala to Twitter! We look forward to following your inspiring work around the world for girls’ education and equality! pic.twitter.com/jcWmiF6lzg — UN Foundation (@unfoundation) July 7, 2017

You continue to inspire me, @Malala. Thanks to you, young women around the world can dream of a brighter future for themselves. http://t.co/PuPt6aKn8I — Bill Gates (@BillGates) July 7, 2017

Welcome @Malala …..the courageous leader for young people :) — Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) July 7, 2017

I welcome @Malala to Twitter, where she will bring her unique dedication and inspiration on behalf of girls’ education. pic.twitter.com/Vwkr9qJAnb — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 7, 2017

Your bravery and commitment to education – both yours & others – is inspiring. Congratulations on graduating high school @Malala! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 7, 2017

Always, @Malala. Empowering girls is the best path to a better future, and I’m with you every step of the way. http://t.co/nMnWLNVru2 — Melinda Gates (@melindagates) July 7, 2017

Welcome to @Twitter, Malala. Your work on SDGs 4&5 are an inspiration to billions. You embody the truth that students can also #TeachSDGs. http://t.co/f2I8QXBxQN — #TeachSDGs (@TeachSDGs) July 7, 2017

Shot by Taliban in 2012, @Malala at UN in 2013: “I raise up my voice not so that I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard” http://t.co/KjXYhwU7ab — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 7, 2017

Welcome ​to Twitter, ​@Malala! It’s inspirational to see young women like you fighting to be the change we want to see in the world. pic.twitter.com/2Ywd3OzYnT — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 7, 2017

Welcome to Twitter, Malala! We look forward to following your inspiring work for girls and girls’ education everywhere! #EmpowerGirls — The Hunger Project (@HungerProject) July 7, 2017

Welcome to the twittersphere! We are so excited to have another champion of #inclusion here! — Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) July 7, 2017

Welcome to twitter! May you continue to be an inspiration to girls everywhere! — Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) July 7, 2017

Hope. Compassion. Integrity.

You are a model for 7.5 billion people! — David Ludwig (@DLudwigMusic) July 7, 2017

Hi @Malala! Congratulations on your graduation. I have been encouraged by your story. Thank you for fighting to make a difference! #Peace — Sandy Kendell (@EdTechSandyK) July 7, 2017

Great to see the inspiring @Malala on Twitter. Maybe she can raise the quality of conversations here. http://t.co/pMyB8LxUlZ — Eric (@thaicam) July 7, 2017

You’ve already made Twitter a better place today. We love you at @dosomething! — Matt Holford (@mshmsh5000) July 7, 2017

Yes! Welcome to Twitter, Malala! Your powerful voice, positive vision & leadership are an inspiration for so many girls worldwide! #kiu 👍👏❤️ — Lovetogive2 (@lovetogive2) July 8, 2017

Welcome to twitter and may your strength shine the light for others. God bless — afia salam (@afiasalam) July 8, 2017

At school you were student and on #twitter we look forward to you as a #guide #teacher — The Womenz (@TheWomenz) July 8, 2017

Yousafzai became the youngest-ever person to win the Nobel Prize in 2014, for her fight to ensure the right to education for all children around the globe. Her campaign led to a Taliban assassination attempt near her home in Swat that left her severely wounded, however, through series of operation and therapy she recovered and the horrific incident only made her stronger and fearless.

Though the personal Twitter account was opened in 2012, it was only on Friday (July 7) that she started using it.

