Latest News

Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after graduating from school, gains over 400K followers in less than 24 hours

Malala Yousafzai has taken Twitter by storm since she debuted on Friday. Eminent personalities and world leaders welcomed the young Nobel laureate on Twitter and extended their support to her cause.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 8, 2017 2:20 pm
With more 414,000 followers in less than 24 hours since she joined Twitter and her first tweet with ore than 175,000 likes, Malala Yousafzai has taken Twitter by storm. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

While it’s normal for teenagers in high school these days to join various social media platforms, from Snapchat to Twitter to basically socialise and post selfies, one teenager waited to finish her high school. The 19-year-old posted her first tweet on the micro-blogging site saying, it was her last day at high school and first day on Twitter and it’s “bittersweet”.

It’s none other than Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and within an hour of joining Twitter, she gained 1 lakh followers, probably that could be the fastest 100,000.

Sharing how “graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet”, the young influencer doesn’t stop there gushing about school memories like any other school kid on the door to enter the new life of college. Instead, she follows it up with how “millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education.”

For her joining the micro-blogging platform is not just recreation or fun, from her very first Twitter thread she has made her stance clear, she continues to advocate for the education of girls and asked for support from others users.

Her Twitter thread was a delight to read and many users agreed and some even said she was the beacon of “hope and positivity” online.

Along with Twitter, many other eminent personalities, leaders and organisations welcomed the young activist who had mesmerised the world with her evocative speech at the United Nations on her 16th birthday.

With more 414,000 followers in less than 24 hours since she joined Twitter and her first tweet with ore than 175,000 likes, this young advocate for education is winning hearts.

Yousafzai became the youngest-ever person to win the Nobel Prize in 2014, for her fight to ensure the right to education for all children around the globe. Her campaign led to a Taliban assassination attempt near her home in Swat that left her severely wounded, however, through series of operation and therapy she recovered and the horrific incident only made her stronger and fearless.

Though the personal Twitter account was opened in 2012, it was only on Friday (July 7) that she started using it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 08: Latest News