Video of Mahira Khan smoking goes viral again; Twitterati stand by her this time

Much like last year, another video of Mahira Khan smoking at an event has resurfaced on social media. However, unlike last time, a large section of people has come forth in support of Khan. What do you think of the video?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2018 6:23 pm
mahira khan, mahira khan smoking, mahira khan viral video, mahira khan viral smoking video, mahira khan smoking, twitter reactions,indian express, indian express news Mahira Khan was trolled last year after pictures of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor in New York had gone viral.
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan had found herself in the eye of a storm last year when pictures of her wearing a backless, white dress and smoking had gone viral. Khan was seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the photos and was relentlessly trolled for smoking and slut-shamed for wearing a “short dress”. Now, another video of the actor smoking at an event has resurfaced on social media. However, unlike last time, a large section of people has come forth in support of Khan. They have not only strongly condemned the character assassination but have minced no words in shedding light on the hypocrisy.

While one wrote, “How is it anyone’s business whether #mahirakhan smokes or not? Smoking is a personal choice. Get a life. What is condemnable is the loser who made the sneaky video”. Another wrote, “She is a normal human being. She can do stuff in her life like a normal person. If she smokes, she does. Why we ppl have a say in it hun? Oh my a god she is a woman & she is smoking! U know what, if smoking is a sin then it is a sin for a man & a woman equally.”

There were also comments on the state of hypocrisy, “No one ever made for a pleasant site while smoking, ever. But the kind of people I see commenting on #Mahira viral video, they are more likely to have Ash trays in place of lungs by now, and quite a few of them have been smoking with least regard for public places #MahiraKhan”.

Watch the video here

Here are some of the reactions.

What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

