Video of Mahira Khan smoking goes viral again; Twitterati stand by her this time

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan had found herself in the eye of a storm last year when pictures of her wearing a backless, white dress and smoking had gone viral. Khan was seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the photos and was relentlessly trolled for smoking and slut-shamed for wearing a “short dress”. Now, another video of the actor smoking at an event has resurfaced on social media. However, unlike last time, a large section of people has come forth in support of Khan. They have not only strongly condemned the character assassination but have minced no words in shedding light on the hypocrisy.

While one wrote, “How is it anyone’s business whether #mahirakhan smokes or not? Smoking is a personal choice. Get a life. What is condemnable is the loser who made the sneaky video”. Another wrote, “She is a normal human being. She can do stuff in her life like a normal person. If she smokes, she does. Why we ppl have a say in it hun? Oh my a god she is a woman & she is smoking! U know what, if smoking is a sin then it is a sin for a man & a woman equally.”

There were also comments on the state of hypocrisy, “No one ever made for a pleasant site while smoking, ever. But the kind of people I see commenting on #Mahira viral video, they are more likely to have Ash trays in place of lungs by now, and quite a few of them have been smoking with least regard for public places #MahiraKhan”.

why do pakistanis think that a woman smoking is such a big deal.I am not a fan of #MahiraKhan but that doesn’t mean i ridicule her for smoking or anything else she does. Us ne apni qabar mai jaana hai and baki sub ne apni mai. look at ur own deeds first. — keshef mir (@keshefmir) March 28, 2018

How is it anyone’s business whether #mahirakhan smokes or not? Smoking is a personal choice. Get a life. What is condemnable is the loser who made the sneaky video. #Pakistan — Maheen Usmani (@MaheenUsmani) March 28, 2018

I personally don’t like smoking, but we should let her live her life, because she has gone a long distance an d alone perhaps their are no parameters for celebrity’s?? — Arsalan AHMAD (@arsalan_764) March 28, 2018

i know smoking is not cool n i condemn this she should not but can Pakistani men chill ??? look at yourselves first n then talk about others..stop creating issue about everything..stop being judgemental all the time #mahirakhan — 😊 (@ZaynxKook) March 28, 2018

She is a normal human being. She can do stuff in her life like a normal person. If she smokes, she does. Why we ppl have a say in it hun? Oh my a god she is a woman & she is smoking! U know what, if smoking is a sin then it is a sin for a man & a woman equally. (2/6)#MahiraKhan — Lunatic (@enigmatic_being) March 28, 2018

No one ever made for a pleasant site while smoking, ever. But the kind of people I see commenting on #Mahira viral video, they are more likely to have Ash trays in place of lungs by now, and quite a few of them have been smoking with least regard for public places #MahiraKhan — Mirza Hashaam Ahmed (@MirzaHashaam) March 28, 2018

why is everyone mocking #MahiraKhan for smoking. please people stop saying things which are not related to her and correct your facts. raise your voices but for support and something positive. #supportmahirakhan — M. Kumail Abbas (@MKumailAbbas12) March 29, 2018

