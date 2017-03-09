This Twitter user wished Mahela Jayawardena on Women’s Day, leaving the cricketer confused and Twitterati in splits

Jayawardena responded to the ‘wish’ in good humour. (Source: File Photo) Jayawardena responded to the ‘wish’ in good humour. (Source: File Photo)

On March 8, while people across the world celebrated women and their achievements on the occasion of International Women’s Day, a former Sri Lankan cricketer was in for a rather surprising wish. A Twitter user tweeted women’s day wishes to Mahela Jayawardena and you could probably even take a guess why. Yes, because of his name’s semblance to the ‘mahila’ the Hindi word for woman. And, Jayawardena seems to have taken light of the ‘wish’ and good humour and replied in quick wit to him.

The Twitter user who goes by the name of ‘Manish Unknown’ on the micro-blogging site wrote, “Happy women’s day to the best srilankan cricketer. #womensday”. Having come across the tweet, the former cricketer himself replied to the user saying : “You should know the difference of Mahela and Mahila?”, complete with a ‘surprised looking’ smiley!

You should know the difference of Mahela and Mahila? 😳 http://t.co/bw6SFCK3ih — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) March 8, 2017

Twitterati, however, were from from surprised and instead had a mixed reaction to the user’s tweet to Jayawardena. While some called him out for “trolling” one of the best cricketers, others were quick to apologise to him on “his behalf”. Of course, people also lauded Jayawardena for his quick wit and “perfect cover drive”.

Here are some of the reactions the 39-year-old former cricketer’s tweet garnered.

@MahelaJay sorry for the bad representation of being an Indian! Ignore him pls legend! @ManishUnknown — Rohan Mitraa (@rohanmitraa) March 8, 2017

@MahelaJay fabulous reply sir 😘 sorry onbehalf of him! Lots of Respect from India 😊 — Ajju (@Huss_Master) March 8, 2017

@MahelaJay He tried to troll the legend of cricket but you smashed him in a classy way👍👍☝ — Hamxa Khan (@HamxaKhanA) March 8, 2017

