Trending News

  • This Twitter user wished Mahela Jayawardena on Women’s Day, leaving the cricketer confused and Twitterati in splits

This Twitter user wished Mahela Jayawardena on Women’s Day, leaving the cricketer confused and Twitterati in splits

"You should know the difference of Mahela and Mahila?"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2017 12:21 pm
mahela jayawardene, mahela jayawardene twitter, mahela jayawardene mahila, mahela jayawardene mahila jokes, mahela jayawardene maila divas, mahela jayawardene twitter wishes happy women's day, indian express, indian express news Jayawardena responded to the ‘wish’ in good humour. (Source: File Photo)

On March 8, while people across the world celebrated women and their achievements on the occasion of International Women’s Day, a former Sri Lankan cricketer was in for a rather surprising wish. A Twitter user tweeted women’s day wishes to Mahela Jayawardena and you could probably even take a guess why. Yes, because of his name’s semblance to the ‘mahila’ the Hindi word for woman. And, Jayawardena seems to have taken light of the ‘wish’ and good humour and replied in quick wit to him.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Women’s Day gets mixed reaction on Twitter; some are yet to forgive and forget

The Twitter user who goes by the name of ‘Manish Unknown’ on the micro-blogging site wrote, “Happy women’s day to the best srilankan cricketer. #womensday”. Having come across the tweet, the former cricketer himself replied to the user saying : “You should know the difference of Mahela and Mahila?”, complete with a ‘surprised looking’ smiley!

This is Jayawardena’s response.

ALSO READ | Gurmehar Kaur’s response to Randeep Hooda, ‘I didn’t tweet, my hands did’, has set Twitter on fire

Twitterati, however, were from from surprised and instead had a mixed reaction to the user’s tweet to Jayawardena. While some called him out for “trolling” one of the best cricketers, others were quick to apologise to him on “his behalf”. Of course, people also lauded Jayawardena for his quick wit and “perfect cover drive”.

See what else is going viral here 

Here are some of the reactions the 39-year-old former cricketer’s tweet garnered.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 09: Latest News