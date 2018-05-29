Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Balenciaga’s ‘T-shirt Shirt’ flummox Twitterati; gets trolled for the out of the box design

Luxury label Balenciaga's new 'T-shirt Shirt' has left Twitterati in a state of disbelief. Sure, it has tickled the funny bones of many but it has also lead to the inevitable on social media - getting trolled for the out of the box design.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 8:41:45 pm
Balenciaga t-shirt shirt, Balenciaga trolled for funny shirt, Balenciaga's double shirt, t-shirt Balenciaga trolled, Balenciaga trolled, Balenciaga latest design, Balenciaga fashion disaster, indian express, indian express news Is the T-shirt shirt your kind of trend? Check out what Twitterati have to say about it. (Source: Xavierlur/Twitter)
When it comes to fashion, there are times when a layman is not able to comprehend a particular design or the thought process behind it. Now, we know designing clothes is an extremely tedious process – starting with idea generation, brainstorming, collecting data and raw material to the execution of the product. However, it is the final result that makes it or breaks it for a designer. Seems like luxury label Balenciaga’s latest ‘T-shirt Shirt’ has tickled the funny bones of people on the Internet and for most, it is incomprehensible. In other words, they can’t believe their eyes!

Putting out the design, Xavier Lur took to Twitter wondering why the brand was selling this design for an outrageous amount of $ 1290 (Rs. 87498 approx). The person also tweeted out the pictures, attracting a lot of reactions from social media users.

While some were just amused by the price and the design, others went up to the extent of claiming that they themselves could re-create this design. Moreover, the shirt also opened up all the gates for snarky humour that we all know Twitterati are good at. Here are some of the reactions and jokes that the post managed to elicit:

Would you buy this ‘T-shirt Shirt’? Tell us in the comments’ section below.

