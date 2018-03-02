Game of Thrones to Pokemon Go, this tuba-headed man triggers hilarious photoshop battles

Have you ever tried to get into a photoshop war? (Source: 1800hotboxbling/Instagram) Have you ever tried to get into a photoshop war? (Source: 1800hotboxbling/Instagram)

In today’s times, anything can make for a quirky meme with a tad bit of photoshop. No, not just movie stills, celebrity photos or political party goof-ups, almost anything shared on social media platforms can become the target of photoshop masters. What’s more, there are many photoshop wizards, who help people alter their appearance and transform their background.

Recently, one such funny picture surfaced on the Internet in which a person was spotted wearing a tuba on his head. The image seems to originate from this Instagram post and it didn’t take much time for the image to go viral. It was soon followed by a number of edited and photoshopped pictures on Reddit that will tickle your funny bones. From Game of Thrones to Pokemon Go, the photo seems to have made the perfect fit for many dark TV series and games.

Check out some funny photoshopped versions of the picture here.

People took the dark soul theme quite seriously (Source: FRANK_PUNK/Imgur) People took the dark soul theme quite seriously (Source: FRANK_PUNK/Imgur)

Any ‘Game of Thrones’ fan can relate to it! (Source: HjiV3Nl/Imgur) Any ‘Game of Thrones’ fan can relate to it! (Source: HjiV3Nl/Imgur)

Executioner Smough is looking quite handsome, isn’t he? (Source: Ptriklep/Imgur) Executioner Smough is looking quite handsome, isn’t he? (Source: Ptriklep/Imgur)

Are you hooked on to any online games as deadly as this one? (Source: PfTnBod/Imgur) Are you hooked on to any online games as deadly as this one? (Source: PfTnBod/Imgur)

Are you a music lover? (Source: SP__ACE/Imgur) Are you a music lover? (Source: SP__ACE/Imgur)

Pokemon-go! (Source: AWKWADAF/Imgur) Pokemon-go! (Source: AWKWADAF/Imgur)

He is indeed a fighter. (Source: NADYA_HATES_SAY/Imgur) He is indeed a fighter. (Source: NADYA_HATES_SAY/Imgur)

The great warrior… Yes, you can do it! (Source: : GRANDEMASTER/Imgur) The great warrior… Yes, you can do it! (Source: : GRANDEMASTER/Imgur)

Let’s see who has a better strategic planning in this game. (Source: TMICKYD/Imgur) Let’s see who has a better strategic planning in this game. (Source: TMICKYD/Imgur)

Jedi Tuba Knight works pretty well too. (Source: EPCC7890/Imgur) Jedi Tuba Knight works pretty well too. (Source: EPCC7890/Imgur)

This is not the first time that a photoshop war grabbed so many eyeballs on the Internet. Recently, a picture of the US President smugly capping a pen soon after his inauguration – where he made his cabinet selections official – went viral. Apparently, Trump took a great deal of care while capping each pen after signing the order and giving it away. One such picture was captured and circulated on social media, prompting many memes.

