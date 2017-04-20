WATCH: ‘Loud sex noises’ disrupt men’s tennis match in Florida; send people into fits of laughter

While oohs and ahhs are common on the tennis court, definitely not of this kind! Initially the perplexed commentator thought “somebody’s phone had gone off” with a porn clip playing, but that didn’t seem like the case. (Source: Get My Game On/YouTube) While oohs and ahhs are common on the tennis court, definitely not of this kind! Initially the perplexed commentator thought “somebody’s phone had gone off” with a porn clip playing, but that didn’t seem like the case. (Source: Get My Game On/YouTube)

Live audience at an international men’s professional tennis match in Sarasota, Florida, recently ended up getting more entertainment than what they had actually signed up for. During an ongoing match between Francis Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger, people in the stadium, including the players, were caught a off-guard by noises coming from the background. While a perplexed sounding commentator thought that “somebody’s phone had gone off” with a porn clip playing, when the voices continued, it took him a while to realise that it was from “an apartment across the lake”.

Well, it seems the players too had quite a tough time concentrating on the game. While Tiafoe broke into a laugh, Krueger is seen smashing a ball in the direction from where he thought the noise is coming from. When the voices failed to recede, an obviously flushed Tiafoe turned towards the wall in the direction and screamed “It cannot be that good!”

Watch the video here.

