London Underground explosion: Twitterati express angst against terrorism

An explosion on an underground train at a busy Parsons Green station in London on Friday left several commuters injured. Following the blast, a fire and stampede left many others injured due to the rush hour on a District Line Tube train as it pulled into Parsons Green station. A few other passengers suffered burn injuries, while others were trampled on their way to escape towards the rear of the District Line train. The police said its Counter-Terrorism Command was investigating the incident.
While it has sent shock waves across the world, a lot of social media users voiced their concern for the victims on Twitter. And, a few others expressed their angst against terrorism in strong-headed tweets. “We stand #united in #prayer for those effected by the explosion in #London Parsons Green London Underground…#PrayForLondon,” one user tweeted, while another shared a photo from the blast and wrote: “Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london.”
Check out some tweets on the microblogging site here.
Violence is fear of the ideas of others, an lack of faith in one’s own (#Forges)
My heart is with the victims from #London #Iraq #Paris
— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) September 15, 2017
Literally the train I get most mornings to work, fortunately not today. I. am. Shook. Far too close to home 😱 #ParsonsGreen http://t.co/9p2z6QB1Zi
— Danny Gibbons (@DANNYG1BBONS) September 15, 2017
Very upsetting news of explosion at #parsonsgreen, my neighbourhood for 2 yrs. Wish the victims swift recoveries. Londoners won’t be cowed.
— Sally Beckenham (@SallyBeckenham) September 15, 2017
Was on #parsonsgreen train when mass of people came rushing at us after ‘explosion’ on rear carriage. Surreal moment. Adrenaline pumping.
— G@rth (@garthserg) September 15, 2017
To the man that pulled me out of the pile of people on the stairs during the stampede at Parsons Green – thank you. Thank you so much.
— Katherine Manson (@KatherineManson) September 15, 2017
#ParsonsGreen: seen the picture on Twitter of a suspected device. Never take close-ups of such devices – mobile phones can detonate them.
— Clifford Thompson (@Cliff_Thompson1) September 15, 2017
#ParsonsGreen guys. Don’t share rumours, remember a lot of people are reading twitter on tube wifi rn and need to not be panicked.
— Hi i’m Dee (@PrincessMissDee) September 15, 2017
The speed and efficiency of @TfL staff has not been mentioned by many. Hats off to the staff at #ParsonsGreen esp. the off duty LU Manager.
— Dave Price (@MrDavePrice) September 15, 2017
Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london pic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1
— Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017
Sam a retired #London fire dog has died at the age of 13. Since retiring he “slept a bit more, ate a bit more & had lots of walks” #RIPSam pic.twitter.com/EnW65rw5pU
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 15, 2017
Sad to hear of an explosion in #London. Praying for the safety of all. Terrorism has no religion. All lives are sacred.#ParsonsGreenStation
— Santi Mascaró (@SantiMascaroC) September 15, 2017
“Whoever kills an innocent person it is as if he as killed all of humanity…”-Quran 5:32#London
— Abid Sid (@Abid_Sid) September 15, 2017
Terror attack on London tube, stay safe people and call the police if you know anything. #London #terrorattack
— M A X ♿ (@MaxTheCripple) September 15, 2017
Hope everyone who was caught up in the #ParsonsGreen terrorist attack this morning is ok and that no one is seriously hurt #London
— Grant Shepherd (@Grant1Shepherd) September 15, 2017
Stay safe #london. How many more lives will terrorism claim? #londonmetro
— तोता पंडित (@ParixitThakkar) September 15, 2017
We stand #united in #prayer for those effected by the explosion in #London Parsons Green London Underground ….#PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/EL1kg5RtaF
— Life Stories London (@ls_london1) September 15, 2017
My thoughts & condolences to victims of the incident/ attack on District Line – Parsons Green tube today. May your recovery be swift #London
— Iain MacLeod (@CloudyLeod) September 15, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of Britain’s emergency response committee today following the incident, her office said in a statement. “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and the emergency services who, once again, are responding swiftly and bravely to a suspected terrorist incident,” May said in the statement.
