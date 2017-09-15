London Underground explosion: Twitterati express angst against terrorism

Following the blast in London, a lot of Twitter users voiced their concern for the victims. (Source: File Photo) Following the blast in London, a lot of Twitter users voiced their concern for the victims. (Source: File Photo)

An explosion on an underground train at a busy Parsons Green station in London on Friday left several commuters injured. Following the blast, a fire and stampede left many others injured due to the rush hour on a District Line Tube train as it pulled into Parsons Green station. A few other passengers suffered burn injuries, while others were trampled on their way to escape towards the rear of the District Line train. The police said its Counter-Terrorism Command was investigating the incident.

While it has sent shock waves across the world, a lot of social media users voiced their concern for the victims on Twitter. And, a few others expressed their angst against terrorism in strong-headed tweets. “We stand #united in #prayer for those effected by the explosion in #London Parsons Green London Underground…#PrayForLondon,” one user tweeted, while another shared a photo from the blast and wrote: “Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london.”

Check out some tweets on the microblogging site here.

Violence is fear of the ideas of others, an lack of faith in one’s own (#Forges)

My heart is with the victims from #London #Iraq #Paris — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) September 15, 2017

Literally the train I get most mornings to work, fortunately not today. I. am. Shook. Far too close to home 😱 #ParsonsGreen http://t.co/9p2z6QB1Zi — Danny Gibbons (@DANNYG1BBONS) September 15, 2017

Very upsetting news of explosion at #parsonsgreen, my neighbourhood for 2 yrs. Wish the victims swift recoveries. Londoners won’t be cowed. — Sally Beckenham (@SallyBeckenham) September 15, 2017

Was on #parsonsgreen train when mass of people came rushing at us after ‘explosion’ on rear carriage. Surreal moment. Adrenaline pumping. — G@rth (@garthserg) September 15, 2017

To the man that pulled me out of the pile of people on the stairs during the stampede at Parsons Green – thank you. Thank you so much. — Katherine Manson (@KatherineManson) September 15, 2017

#ParsonsGreen: seen the picture on Twitter of a suspected device. Never take close-ups of such devices – mobile phones can detonate them. — Clifford Thompson (@Cliff_Thompson1) September 15, 2017

#ParsonsGreen guys. Don’t share rumours, remember a lot of people are reading twitter on tube wifi rn and need to not be panicked. — Hi i’m Dee (@PrincessMissDee) September 15, 2017

The speed and efficiency of @TfL staff has not been mentioned by many. Hats off to the staff at #ParsonsGreen esp. the off duty LU Manager. — Dave Price (@MrDavePrice) September 15, 2017

Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london pic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1 — Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017

Sam a retired #London fire dog has died at the age of 13. Since retiring he “slept a bit more, ate a bit more & had lots of walks” #RIPSam pic.twitter.com/EnW65rw5pU — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 15, 2017

Sad to hear of an explosion in #London. Praying for the safety of all. Terrorism has no religion. All lives are sacred.#ParsonsGreenStation — Santi Mascaró (@SantiMascaroC) September 15, 2017

“Whoever kills an innocent person it is as if he as killed all of humanity…”-Quran 5:32#London — Abid Sid (@Abid_Sid) September 15, 2017

Terror attack on London tube, stay safe people and call the police if you know anything. #London #terrorattack — M A X ♿ (@MaxTheCripple) September 15, 2017

Hope everyone who was caught up in the #ParsonsGreen terrorist attack this morning is ok and that no one is seriously hurt #London — Grant Shepherd (@Grant1Shepherd) September 15, 2017

Stay safe #london. How many more lives will terrorism claim? #londonmetro — तोता पंडित (@ParixitThakkar) September 15, 2017

We stand #united in #prayer for those effected by the explosion in #London Parsons Green London Underground ….#PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/EL1kg5RtaF — Life Stories London (@ls_london1) September 15, 2017

My thoughts & condolences to victims of the incident/ attack on District Line – Parsons Green tube today. May your recovery be swift #London — Iain MacLeod (@CloudyLeod) September 15, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of Britain’s emergency response committee today following the incident, her office said in a statement. “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and the emergency services who, once again, are responding swiftly and bravely to a suspected terrorist incident,” May said in the statement.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd