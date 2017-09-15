Only in Express

London Underground explosion: Twitterati express angst against terrorism

An explosion on an underground train at a busy Parsons Green station in London on Friday left several commuters injured. Following the blast, a fire and stampede left many others hurt due to the rush hour on a District Line Tube train as it pulled into Parsons Green station.

An explosion on an underground train at a busy Parsons Green station in London on Friday left several commuters injured. Following the blast, a fire and stampede left many others injured due to the rush hour on a District Line Tube train as it pulled into Parsons Green station. A few other passengers suffered burn injuries, while others were trampled on their way to escape towards the rear of the District Line train. The police said its Counter-Terrorism Command was investigating the incident.

While it has sent shock waves across the world, a lot of social media users voiced their concern for the victims on Twitter. And, a few others expressed their angst against terrorism in strong-headed tweets. “We stand #united in #prayer for those effected by the explosion in #London Parsons Green London Underground…#PrayForLondon,” one user tweeted, while another shared a photo from the blast and wrote: “Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london.”

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of Britain’s emergency response committee today following the incident, her office said in a statement. “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and the emergency services who, once again, are responding swiftly and bravely to a suspected terrorist incident,” May said in the statement.

