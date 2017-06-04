London Terror Attack: Twitterati unite in their grief and shock over London attacks; offer prayers

At present six people are believed to have been killed in the London terror attack. (Source: File Photo) At present six people are believed to have been killed in the London terror attack. (Source: File Photo)

Even as the memory of the horrific Manchester attacks continues to throb fresh in our minds, news of a fresh terror attack in London has shaken the world. On June 4, around midnight, as people were out on the streets enjoying their Saturday, a vehicle swerved off the road and mowed down civilians on London Bridge. There were reports of multiple knife stabbings and gunshots at nearby Borough Market were also heard. The eyewitnesses recalled in shocking details how the attackers were indiscriminately stabbing everyone, and in a white van ran over civilians as they drove from London Bridge to Borough Market after 10pm on Saturday night.

As per latest reports, at least six people are believed to have been killed in this heinous terrorist attack, those injured have been sent to hospitals. According to a BBC report, the suspects were killed by the armed officers within 8 minutes of the first call but the images from the attack are terrifying and continue to haunt. The attack has shocked everyone, and people have taken to social media sites to vent their anger on these terrorist attacks, while pouring in prayers for those affected.

This tweet reeks of the helplessness that common people feel are feeling on the face of terrorism.

The definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over and expecting it to change.

#LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/9pvPOwrR8W — Rad123 (@Tombx7M) June 4, 2017

There were those who prayed for some peace amidst the maddening violence.

One day we will realize that big

hearts will bring us more peace

than big weapons…

– Anthony D. Williams#StopTheViolence #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/yAxDB1oQa5 — Suzanne Pardue (@PardueSuzanne) June 4, 2017

No religion endorses killing of innocent people, just how she put it here.

Every faith has radicals but when radicals from one faith are responsible for 90% of global terror, that faith needs reforms#LondonBridge — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) June 4, 2017

Needless to say everybody want peace.

And there were those who could not contain their rage.

This can no longer just be a meme. We must fight back. Our homelands are being invaded. No more.#DeusVult#LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/uY27yUxyli — AltRight Wisconsin (@AltRightWI) June 4, 2017

And asked people to act rather than merely pray for the victims.

And there were others who were quick to point out that it is terrorism that is the biggest problem that is plaguing the world right now.

Dems fight “climate change” Repubs fight Radical Islam Climate doesn’t run over innocent people in the streets of London#LondonBridge — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 4, 2017

Terrorism is the BIGGEST threat to world today…..not global warming.#LondonAttack #LondonBridge — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 4, 2017

It’s heartbreaking that we can’t avoid these hate acts, but what we can do is choose love. We are better than these monsters #LondonBridge — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendesFanc) June 4, 2017

There were also those who addressed the hate mongering that is happening after the attacks.

The #LondonBridge attack is horrific.

But so is the hate I am seeing on here.

Don’t do this, people.

Don’t demonize anyone.

Please. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 4, 2017

Social media also united in their prayer for London.

Terrorism knows no Black nor White, Muslim nor Christian, Mother nor Child, whether you’re from London or Baghdad.#PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/FC0isqOqbh — The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) June 4, 2017

I am praying for the world. The world needs less hate and more love. My heart is with London victims families. #PrayForLondon — Shots Crew (@shotscrewbr) June 4, 2017

Can’t quite believe what has happened. It’s really hit home. My heart goes out to everyone there #PrayForLondon — Harrison Osterfield (@HazOsterfield) June 4, 2017

We may not be able to control this, but we can help the ones who are harmed by it. #PrayForLondon — shawn mendes (@Breathe4Mendes) June 3, 2017

So terrible to hear heartbreaking news like this so often 💔 Prayers go out to the people of London affected 🙏🏻 #LondonBridge #PrayForLondon — SimplyLuke (@TheSimplyLuke) June 3, 2017

