Latest News

London Terror Attack: Twitterati unite in their grief and shock over London attacks; offer prayers

People around the world are shocked, appalled and grieved over the London terror attack, and took to social media to vent out their feelings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 4, 2017 2:07 pm
London terror attack, attack in london bridge, prayer for london, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news At present six people are believed to have been killed in the London terror attack. (Source: File Photo)

Related News

Even as the memory of the horrific Manchester attacks continues to throb fresh in our minds, news of a fresh terror attack in London has shaken the world. On June 4, around midnight, as people were out on the streets enjoying their Saturday, a vehicle swerved off the road and mowed down civilians on London Bridge. There were reports of multiple knife stabbings and gunshots at nearby Borough Market were also heard. The eyewitnesses recalled in shocking details how the attackers were indiscriminately stabbing everyone, and in a white van ran over civilians as they drove from London Bridge to Borough Market after 10pm on Saturday night.

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande after Manchester Arena attack: ‘Broken…from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry’

As per latest reports, at least six people are believed to have been killed in this heinous terrorist attack, those injured have been sent to hospitals. According to a BBC report, the suspects were killed by the armed officers within 8 minutes of the first call but the images from the attack are terrifying and continue to haunt. The attack has shocked everyone, and people have taken to social media sites to vent their anger on these terrorist attacks, while pouring in prayers for those affected.

This tweet reeks of the helplessness that common people feel are feeling on the face of terrorism.

There were those who prayed for some peace amidst the maddening violence.

No religion endorses killing of innocent people, just how she put it here.

Needless to say everybody want peace.

And there were those who could not contain their rage.

And asked people to act rather than merely pray for the victims.

And there were others who were quick to point out that it is terrorism that is the biggest problem that is plaguing the world right now.

There were also those who addressed the hate mongering that is happening after the attacks.

Social media also united in their prayer for London.

More Related News

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 04: Latest News