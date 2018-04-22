Food for thought: London bakery launches edible TAMPON macarons dipped in ‘blood’

Ten pounds from each box sold will be donated to the charity organisation who will give a woman month’s worth of sanitary products. (Source: Ohlala) Ten pounds from each box sold will be donated to the charity organisation who will give a woman month’s worth of sanitary products. (Source: Ohlala)

Talk about unusual foods, surely, you wouldn’t be disappointed. From tarantula burgers that are talking of the town currently to cheese tea, people around the world love to try out-of-the-box. Whether it’s tasty or not is a different conversation altogether. Now, a London-based patisserie is selling edible tampon, soaked in blood! Will you eat them?

Well, as it happens luxury macron brand, OhLaLa, are selling this one-of-a-kind ‘bloody’ delicacy for a good cause. Yes, the boutique bakers created the “world’s first Bloody Good tampon macarons to highlight a real issue for women around the world,” as stated on their website.

They joined hands with Bloody Good Period (BGP), a charity organisation that aims to create a sustainable flow of sanitary protection for those who can’t afford to buy them. Thus, people who end up buying these gory tampon boxes will be contributing for the noble cause. The specially-crafted French dessert have been priced at £24.50 (Rs 2,272) for a box of eight and can be bought from the brand’s website.

Ten pounds from every box will be donated to “help the fight against period poverty that affects 1 in 10 women in the UK alone, with proceeds raised going toward buying period packs for asylum seekers, refugees and women with low income,” the website added.

Although the realistic-looking tampons may not leave you much of an appetite, the handcrafted delights are gluten-free and the outside white cotton-like layer are basically white almond shells. Inside there is a filling of fresh vanilla, raspberry or rose buttercream. And in case you are wondering what’s the red blood made out of, it’s nothing but raspberry sauce.

The artists made the tampon as real-looking as possible and even added a blue string, which the makers say is also edible and are made of raspberry too.

The campaign is a brainchild of two women — Meredith O’Shaughnessy of Ohlala and Gabby Edlin of BGP. “OhLaLa has created the ultimate feminist macaron. It is a bold, tongue-in-cheek project, bringing together an absolute female essential with something that is frivolous, fabulous and frankly couldn’t be less essential,” Edlin said. “Ohlala is about supporting women through all stages of their lives and we are delighted to create a fun and engaging way that everyone can contribute to the brilliant work that Bloody Good Period does, whilst reducing the stigma of periods for everyone,” owner O’Shaughnessy said.

