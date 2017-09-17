From dinosaurs to Polaris nuclear missile: Britain’s TWO museums had an EPIC Twitter war

Let the #MuseumBattles begin! (Source: Twitter) Let the #MuseumBattles begin! (Source: Twitter)

Museums are places that people often associate with being peaceful and quiet. Not a place you’d expect a war, really! But all that changed last week in Twitterverse, when two prominent British museums locked horns and began an EPIC Twitter war over who’s better! Squabbling siblings, we tell ya!

And much like Game of Thrones, this one had dragons and hellfire were unleashed — NOT kidding! It all started when a man – during The Natural History Museum’s Ask a Curator event on Twitter – had a seemingly harmless query. Twitter user @bednarz asked, “Who would win in a staff battle between @sciencemuseum and @NHM_London, what exhibits/items would help you be victorious?”

To this, the National History Musuem replied, “We have dinosaurs. No contest.” However, the answer was not taken kindly by the Science Museum and they quickly quipped, “@NHM_London is full of old fossils, but we have robots, a Spitfire and ancient poisons. Boom! “And before you knew it, both the London museums were not only there to outdo one another, they even displayed their iconic and prestigious possessions to win the battle.

From dinosaurs to mermans, they even fought about cockroaches and nuclear missiles. It was hilarious to say the least. We couldn’t decide whose replies were cooler or punnier, so here’s the entire discussion.

The tweet that started the social media war:

Who would win in a staff battle between @sciencemuseum and @NHM_London, what exhibits/items would help you be victorious? #askacurator — Bednarz (@bednarz) September 13, 2017

Here’s what Natural History Museum replied:

We have dinosaurs. No contest. — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

And the Science Museum is in no mood to let go.

@NHM_London is full of old fossils, but we have robots, a Spitfire and ancient poisons. Boom! #AskACurator http://t.co/lsdOS3HqyO — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

And then the war began!

We have robot dinosaurs, Pterodactyls and the most venomous creatures on Earth. Plus volcanoes and earthquakes … And vampire fish. pic.twitter.com/H2dNv0wgQr — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

What about this merman & we do have a Polaris nuclear missile as Khalil says! pic.twitter.com/uczMFrvKIw — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

Jenny Haniver sees your merman, never bring a nuke to an earth-shattering meteorite fight, and our cockroach specimens w/ survive us all ;) pic.twitter.com/mbEgDseZ7G — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We see your cockroach and… whack it with a welly pic.twitter.com/ITEPuplGHK — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

There is never just one cockroach. And we quietly melt your plastics with our lava. pic.twitter.com/DaaJc5V5lJ — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We’ll (hopefully) fight your lava with all our fire engines http://t.co/gRECpigRYt pic.twitter.com/n57QKfDcag — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

*Game of Thrones theme music* Send in the (sea)-dragons… (from The Book of the Great Sea-Dragons by Thomas Hawkins, 1840). pic.twitter.com/K4Duh3w7Vk — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

We see your dragons and have escaped in this bathyscaphe http://t.co/m4gMCpGNxq pic.twitter.com/zqs0YwiQRO — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 13, 2017

It may be a good idea to avoid our Fossil Marine Reptiles gallery in that. Chomp, chomp: http://t.co/bxYONpujYn pic.twitter.com/BaqHF80tjl — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 13, 2017

Seeing the dragons, reptiles and fire engines, the man finally stepped in to call it draw, they agreed. but only for a while and the #Museumwar began again!

Shall we call #museumwars a draw then? Shake hands, go home and have a nice cuppa tea. — Bednarz (@bednarz) September 13, 2017

We were all set to call it a draw, but then we saw this. Turns out, we have a dinosaur AND it’s 3D printed! pic.twitter.com/vLRK0PI5JE — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

OK, we weren’t going to do this, but here come the locusts… Phymateus viridipes, Phymateus karschi, and Ornithacris pictula magnifica… pic.twitter.com/LWq6WfCCB9 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

And this locust is one you can see on the balconies of the new #HintzeHall. pic.twitter.com/Gpbtivr28T — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Obviously we won’t use this DDT Insect Spray (on display in our new Mathematics Gallery) http://t.co/vQzoHMaSD5 so instead…. pic.twitter.com/t3imuW1WqP — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

… we’ll fight them off with this Giant Killer, a British-made insect swatter from 1900-1930 http://t.co/gmSJeBurDA pic.twitter.com/jfG0SR54aU — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

You’re going to need a bigger swatter. Victorians had to shoot some insects like the Goliath beetle out of the sky http://t.co/K8fRIpiyoL pic.twitter.com/dH1CmSzFNl — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Ah, you mean something like this 1860s London-made Enfield carbine rifle? pic.twitter.com/r2sHbF41MN — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

We’d see that coming from a mile off (Bold eagle by Klaus Nigge; one of the 100 photos in our upcoming #WPY53 exhib http://t.co/GyamMcKgPp) pic.twitter.com/KLa4vwaBjc — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Time for us to try something stealthy, like this puma-leopard hybrid from our sister Museum in Hertfordshire, @NHM_Tring pic.twitter.com/UgVNAzgtOj — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Ah, but we spotted your leopard from our balloon (Lunardi’s second balloon ascending from St. George’s Fields, 1785) http://t.co/NctLaxzqB0 pic.twitter.com/gUQiaVPNJL — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

In 1785 you’d be too distracted by our fleas… they are legion (and even have there own twitter feed @NHM_Fleas) http://t.co/TvgIg9EoTf pic.twitter.com/ckOSo5ks8m — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

We would have caught the fleas in this Chinese bamboo flea trap (on show in our Making the Modern World gallery) http://t.co/4LI5va8ECv pic.twitter.com/7zWk3gzEgS — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

And then someone else tried to intrude and still the thunder with a mic drop moment, but alas!

We have MILLIONS OF FLEAS – that would have to be a massive trap. Drop 🎤 — NHM_Fleas (@NHM_Fleas) September 14, 2017

No mic dropping here, we look after our microphones (like this widely used BBC version from the 1940s) http://t.co/LJLAvQ3pyQ pic.twitter.com/K5ZmDu6CuP — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

Reminiscent of a compound eye, but does the sound it captures buzz as much as a fly in your ear? (Formosia solomonicola, a true fly) pic.twitter.com/VTis8rsEoJ — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

We keep the flies out of our ears with these wonderful Ear trumpets (this one is in our Who Am I gallery?) http://t.co/ZfaaahfW98 pic.twitter.com/gtSm6b2JPv — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

When it comes to trumpets (and other sounds), those of the elephant can cover a range of over 200 square kilometres pic.twitter.com/bGNfkdOz0E — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Impressive, but have you seen the Rugby Tuning Coil, used to send radio messages to Mars & submarines nearer home http://t.co/PUN2l8cnZY pic.twitter.com/UMBeItrjhD — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

When the whales were driven to extinction in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the absence of their song was heard across the universe… pic.twitter.com/d1odILMBY6 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Thankfully, the largest animal ever to have existed on Earth has recovered from a few 100 to ~20,000 giving us Hope http://t.co/x2Tg388XNQ pic.twitter.com/LqjcrD5HCM — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

So true & doesn’t Hope look stunning! It’s thanks to GPS satellites like this that we can monitor movement of Whales http://t.co/T7bp82Bb5t pic.twitter.com/tXdWWIkWT1 — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

While satellites look on from above, our scientists use tech to study what lies beneath the #Oceans http://t.co/lPXxrlWSzH pic.twitter.com/mfPJy9XNS5 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Then finally sense dawned upon them and the fight ended as they had a “ball”, but not without Game of Thrones music!

We’ve enjoyed our dance with our lovely neighbours next door. We leave you w/ Swim gym by Laurent Ballesta from #WPY53…Until the next time pic.twitter.com/XeoHbYmcS7 — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Until next time indeed! We’ve had a ball (just like this London Midland & Scottish Railway Company poster) http://t.co/IwXb3Al7l3 pic.twitter.com/YRukqFu09v — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) September 14, 2017

‘Over…’ [End credits start rolling to Game of Thrones outro music] pic.twitter.com/koH47YGjvO — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) September 14, 2017

Aren’t we glad they are friends again! Phew!

