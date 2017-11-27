Top Stories

London mayor Sadiq Khan shares picture of his puppy; Twitterati welcome the animal with open arms

Recently, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, announced the arrival of the newest addition to his family and shared pictures of the same. The picture of the cute puppy has melted hearts of the people on social media as Twitterati are showering their love on the animal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 27, 2017 6:36 pm
sadiq khan, london mayr, sadiq khan on twitter, sadiq khan dog photo, sadiq khan dog on twitter, indian express, indian express news The picture of Luna Khan, the newest member in the Mayor of London’s family has over 21,000 likes at the time of writing. (Source: Sadiq Khan/Twitter)
Trolls on social media tend to get extremely mean and nasty at times. While one can argue that these reveal the ugly side of the Internet, there are also certain things that people on social media absolutely adore. And among other things, a cute picture of an animal or a video of the same do make the cut.

It is no surprise then that when the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan announced the arrival of the newest addition to his family— a dog — and shared pictures of the same, it melted hearts of the people on social media. “Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family…meet Luna Khan!” he wrote and showed to the world the picture of a cute puppy sitting calmly on his lap.

The picture of Luna Khan is now winning hearts on social media. The picture was posted on November 26 and since then has fetched over 21,000 likes at the time of writing. People on the Internet have been absolutely taken in by the picture as people are calling Luna “lovely” and “a little star”. Some even posted pictures of their pets as a way of greeting Luna.

This is the picture Khan shared on Twitter.

And it immediately melted the hearts of people on social media. Here are some of the ways people greeted Luna.

