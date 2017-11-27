London mayor Sadiq Khan shares picture of his puppy; Twitterati welcome the animal with open arms

The picture of Luna Khan, the newest member in the Mayor of London’s family has over 21,000 likes at the time of writing. (Source: Sadiq Khan/Twitter) The picture of Luna Khan, the newest member in the Mayor of London’s family has over 21,000 likes at the time of writing. (Source: Sadiq Khan/Twitter)

Trolls on social media tend to get extremely mean and nasty at times. While one can argue that these reveal the ugly side of the Internet, there are also certain things that people on social media absolutely adore. And among other things, a cute picture of an animal or a video of the same do make the cut.

It is no surprise then that when the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan announced the arrival of the newest addition to his family— a dog — and shared pictures of the same, it melted hearts of the people on social media. “Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family…meet Luna Khan!” he wrote and showed to the world the picture of a cute puppy sitting calmly on his lap.

The picture of Luna Khan is now winning hearts on social media. The picture was posted on November 26 and since then has fetched over 21,000 likes at the time of writing. People on the Internet have been absolutely taken in by the picture as people are calling Luna “lovely” and “a little star”. Some even posted pictures of their pets as a way of greeting Luna.

This is the picture Khan shared on Twitter.

Saadiya and I are very excited to announce a new addition to the family… …meet Luna Khan! pic.twitter.com/1Hp8g0J6Bh — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 26, 2017

And it immediately melted the hearts of people on social media. Here are some of the ways people greeted Luna.

She’s a little star! — Jackie Pearce (@tarot_jack) November 26, 2017

Omg 😩💔🙌🏼💕 oh HEY LUNA — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) November 26, 2017

Congratulations to your family on the addition of Luna! — Sana (@SanaAndTheCity) November 26, 2017

May she bring you loads of joy and warm company. And, a good name for a beautiful dog (in Arabic, the moon is Qamar, a word used as an adjective for beautiful people). — Ashraf H Ibrahim (@Ashraf1063) November 26, 2017

& Luna, welcome to our world! Good choice! pic.twitter.com/ZvcTThZCKQ — DJ RITU (@djritu1) November 26, 2017

Congratulations – your life is about to become infinitely happier!

“Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail” – Kinky Friedman. Wishing you much wagging!! #dogsoftwitter — Cards Galore (@CardsGaloreUK) November 26, 2017

She’s lovely! 😍😍😍 Luna is a good doggo — Serena Balachandra (@njSerena) November 26, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd