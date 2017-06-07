Twitterati applaud Muslim imams for refusing funeral prayers for ‘indefensible’ London Bridge attackers

Twitter users showered compliments on British imams. (Source: File Photo) Twitter users showered compliments on British imams. (Source: File Photo)

More than 130 British imams and Muslim religious leaders have refused to carry out traditional prayers for the London Bridge attackers in the UK. After the horrendous incident in which seven people reportedly lost lost their lives and many others were injured, the leaders expressed grief and issued a public statement for the media.

The group put out a statement on social media saying, “In light of other such ethical principles which are quintessential to Islam, we will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer over the perpetrators and we also urge fellow imams and religious authorities to withdraw such a privilege.”

“This is because such indefensible actions are completely at odds with the lofty teachings of Islam,” added the statement. The statement also reads: “We are deeply hurt that a spate of terror attacks have been committed in our country once more by murderers who seek to gain religious legitimacy for their actions. We seek to clarify that their reprehensible actions have neither legitimacy nor our sympathy.” Read the full statement here.

Their heartfelt response completely shatters the belief system of jihad that says kills for your religion. After the public statement was issued, Twitter has been buzzing with praiseworthy words for the imams in UK. Read some of the reactions here.

These terrorists have completely left the fold of Islam. No Islamic funeral proceedings should be offered. Imams are right. #LondonAttacks pic.twitter.com/4tldW65ZnH — Hamid Hassan (@Dr_Hamid_Hassan) June 5, 2017

Fitting end for those who would plan and execute such heinous acts, especially during Ramadan. #blasphemy — Libby (@3catsTN) June 6, 2017

A strong message and I respect you all for this. Thank you. — andy carter (@3216andy) June 6, 2017

That’s so thoughtful of the Imams! — Olusegun Iselaiye (@iotama22) June 5, 2017

After the appalling incident, the Muslim Council of Britain described it as an affront to Islam. Harun Khan, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain, also said, “I am appalled and angered by the terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, in my home city.”

