London blast: Twitterati salute this man who distributed free pizza to officials of emergency services

His little act of kindess after the London blast is winning hearts on Twitter.(Source: Andrew Carrier‏ / Twitter) His little act of kindess after the London blast is winning hearts on Twitter.(Source: Andrew Carrier‏ / Twitter)

London witnessed yet another terror attack on Friday when a homemade bomb exploded during the morning rush hour on a packed underground train. The explosion left over 20 people with severe burn injuries. Witnesses described seeing a “wall of fire” as the bomb — hidden in a plastic bucket inside a supermarket freezer bag — went off about 8:20 am, while the train was at the Parsons Green station in southwest London. British police are now on a massive manhunt to track down the suspect.

As soon as the news of the explosion spread, Twitter was flooded with messages, condemning the heinous act. Netizens started praying for the country that has seen five attacks this year and urged everyone to stand in unity.

Many people took to social media to thank strangers who came forward during the emergency to help each other. One such man created a huge buzz on Twitter as he started giving out free pizzas and water bottles to people affected by the blast.

This selfless man from a local Italian pizza parlour called Pagliaccio handed out free food to officers of emergency services. He was later identified as Teodoro by some users.

Teodoro from @ilpagliaccio giving out free pizza and water to emergency services at #parsonsgreen. A top man. pic.twitter.com/xoXAARiZV9 — Hugh Coyne (@HughCoyne) September 15, 2017

Soon his images and videos started doing the rounds on the microblogging site and people couldn’t stop praising him for his kind gesture.

This nice chap is dishing out free pizza and water on the scene at #ParsonsGreen – lots of police officers have been fed by him pic.twitter.com/Ra4lxj873i — Paul McNamara (@PGMcNamara) September 15, 2017

Wonderful. I hope this guy gets loads more business for his pizza place after this, wonderful gesture. #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/MPUlScVeov — David Atkins 🇬🇧 (@DavidAtkins42) September 15, 2017

Giving free pizza and water to the emergency services, this dude says he feels lucky. His daughter normally takes the train. #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/G8MvQ6DRBB — Andrew Carrier (@AndrewCarrier) September 15, 2017

Local restaurant @ilpagliaccio gives away free pizza and water to police and emergency services #parsonsgreen true spirit! pic.twitter.com/4qYJPadtye — Deborah Lewis (@DeborahInComms) September 15, 2017

Pizza delivery! Officers at the cordon offered some free food. It’s the little things! #ParsonsGreen @GetWestLondon pic.twitter.com/JvVV6x8LSa — Shona Duthie (@ShonaDuthie4) September 15, 2017

#londonexplosion

This guy is giving free pizzas to police on #ParsonsGreen – to thank officers for their work today.

Give him endless #RT pic.twitter.com/coxP2snQsO — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) September 15, 2017

But he was not alone, there were many more unsung heroes. While one user thanked an unknown stranger to save from the stampede, others outside the underground station served tea to help panicked commuter.

To the man that pulled me out of the pile of people on the stairs during the stampede at Parsons Green – thank you. Thank you so much. — Katherine Manson (@KatherineManson) September 15, 2017

Was on #parsonsgreen train when mass of people came rushing at us after ‘explosion’ on rear carriage. Surreal moment. Adrenaline pumping. — G@rth (@garthserg) September 15, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd