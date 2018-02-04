Living with parents? Twitterati share funny, relatable moments that happen just too often at home

Living with your parents? Then you are sure to relate with these tweets. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Living with your parents? Then you are sure to relate with these tweets. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Living with parents has its own perks and disadvantages. From a warm, cozy environment to a series of never-ending taunts, many of us have had it all. Nonetheless, it goes without asking — we love our parents. Yes, in spite of just how funny they can be at times. And it seems the folks on social media decided to find strength and solidarity by sharing their moments of hilarity while living with parents, on the Internet, especially Twitter.

People on Twitter decided to bring out these situations and share the usual things that happen at home. Both hilarious and fun, these tweets are sure to make you miss home and your parents if you have been away from home for a while now. And for those of you still living with their parents, you will be surprised to see how you relate to so many of these instances.

If your mom ain’t having a good day, the whole house ain’t having a good day 😂 http://t.co/yainKhz3Iw — Alex Liam Salas (@liamsalas1234) January 31, 2018

My mom once hired these cleaners to come clean our house and since my mom is an African mom, she made my siblings and I clean up before they got there so we don’t look like a messy family and embarrass her 😭😭 — Marwa Ali (@ItsMeMarwa) January 26, 2018

From sneaking in late at night to being scolded for not switching off the lights, Twitterati had a lot to share about the things that happen at home.

Left the light in my room on to quickly pop into the kitchen…

Mum just walked into the kitchen talking about since you wanna leave your light on, I’m transferring the electricity bill to your account pic.twitter.com/mEujztlr3S — T| (@Two_tones1) January 31, 2018

me walking into my house with my packages after telling my mom I was broke pic.twitter.com/mNbKGRryZ5 — mikasa (@futimah) January 26, 2018

My mum constantly shouts me from another room in the house & then goes silent when I respond 🙂 why 🙂 — Hannah Renée (@hanxrenee) January 16, 2018

I JUST HEARD MY DAD SAY “Alexa, piss off” FROM THE KITCHEN AND IM FUCKING SCREAMING — issy 🍋 (@doddleissy) January 28, 2018

Why is it when my mum or dad asks me how much I paid for something, I reduce the price by 50% of what I paid for it — Stephen (@stephenkellett) February 1, 2018

When you break something in the kitchen and your mom walk in so you gotta play it cool! 😂 @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/XPlGRbvplp — Zeke (@ZekeSkeets) January 30, 2018

When you have guests coming and your mum pulls out snacks from all over the house pic.twitter.com/KcbzUncGrP — Tanzil Khawaja (@Tanzil_K) March 15, 2017

Thinking of more such moments? Tell us in the comments section below.

