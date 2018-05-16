Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Latest News

Suffering from anxiety attacks, this woman made a list to seek help from her boyfriend

The bullet points listed out by the woman were simple guidelines a person should follow to understand anxiety attacks. "Please don't freak out of be annoyed with me," and "Keep breathing with me" were some of them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2018 7:55:45 pm
woman lists out points to explain anxiety to boyfriend, woman anxiety list, woman depression list for boyfriend, explain depression, panic attack, explain anxiety, mental illness, indian express, indian express news The points listed out were simple guidelines a person should follow to understand her attacks better. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

Over the years, mental health has been widely discussed on social media platforms. From celebrities to commoners, there are many who spread the awareness to help reach out to the people in need. Stressing on the same point, Kelsey Darragh took to social media to share how she made her boyfriend understand the panic and anxiety disorders she suffers from.

She tweeted, “I have panic & anxiety disorder. My boyfriend does not… but wants to understand it so he can help me. SO I made him this list! Feel free to share w ur loved ones that need guidance!” Along with the tweet, she posted a picture that listed out points to exactly explain what she goes through during the attacks.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone: Depression is going to be the next big epidemic to hit our country

Read her tweet here.

The points listed out by Darragh were simple guidelines a person should follow to understand her attacks better. Things like, “Know that I am scared and won’t be able to explain why, so please don’t freak out of be annoyed with me,” to “Keep breathing with me,” and “Find my meds if they’re nearby and make sure I take it,” were a part of the list.

It did not take long for people on social media to take notice the list and it soon went viral. At the time of writing, the tweet received over 6,000 retweets and 20,000 likes. Here are some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site:

Do you know anyone who could benefit from this list?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now