Suffering from anxiety attacks, this woman made a list to seek help from her boyfriend

Over the years, mental health has been widely discussed on social media platforms. From celebrities to commoners, there are many who spread the awareness to help reach out to the people in need. Stressing on the same point, Kelsey Darragh took to social media to share how she made her boyfriend understand the panic and anxiety disorders she suffers from.

She tweeted, “I have panic & anxiety disorder. My boyfriend does not… but wants to understand it so he can help me. SO I made him this list! Feel free to share w ur loved ones that need guidance!” Along with the tweet, she posted a picture that listed out points to exactly explain what she goes through during the attacks.

I have panic & anxiety disorder. My boyfriend does not… but wants to understand it so he can help me. SO I made him this list! Feel free to share w ur loved ones that need guidance! pic.twitter.com/k8pcCfzMcj — kelsey darragh (@kelseydarragh) May 11, 2018

The points listed out by Darragh were simple guidelines a person should follow to understand her attacks better. Things like, “Know that I am scared and won’t be able to explain why, so please don’t freak out of be annoyed with me,” to “Keep breathing with me,” and “Find my meds if they’re nearby and make sure I take it,” were a part of the list.

It did not take long for people on social media to take notice the list and it soon went viral. At the time of writing, the tweet received over 6,000 retweets and 20,000 likes. Here are some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site:

If you’re somewhere inside then go outside and try stabilizing your breathing. Fresh air will always help. Focus on something, preferably a bright color and continue to focus your breathing. I found this picture a while back and I practice it every time. pic.twitter.com/9756KSpEDQ — Shelby (@shelbychelvy) May 12, 2018

Hey @kelseydarragh I’m a psychotherapist and I saved this list to show some of my clients and ask them to explore making their own. Thanks for sharing 💙💙 — BCH (@brittchiggins) May 12, 2018

talking quiet and trying to keep space between me and strangers is really helpful. having a playlist with calming music is helpful for me so having quick access is really good but idk if that helps for you — sage 66 (@bgltsantiago) May 11, 2018

This has helped me through some tough times maybe it could help you both too pic.twitter.com/yfxLzInF0h — Andy Roberts (@murdle1270) May 13, 2018

I always tell people to tell me to slow down… My panic attacks are accompanied with a level of mania that if someone just brings me into the moment to slow down, I can hold off the worst of it. — Tom (@tfgill) May 11, 2018

i try to focus on the physical world around. so i name something i can see, hear, touch, taste and smell — zeena (@CHILDISHZAMBINI) May 12, 2018

