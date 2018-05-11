Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
A chocolaty mess: Tons of liquid chocolate spilled on a six-lane highway after truck overturned

According to local reports, the cleanup spanned more than a mile, so drivers were simply driving through the chocolaty mess leaving a trail behind them. But despite all the hard work, firefighters and police attending the accident were reportedly cheerful about the arduous task.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2018 1:27:15 pm
liquid chocolate, brown chocolate, liquid chocolate on highway, Polish private, western Poland, blocking traffic, Wrzesnia Slupca near Poznan, indian express Tons of spilled liquid milk chocolate had blocked six lanes on a highway after a truck transporting it overturned near Slupca, in western Poland. (Source: AP)
Drivers on their way to the Polish capital. Warsaw found themselves stuck in an unusual situation as tons of liquid chocolate spilled over a six-lane highway onto the A2 motorway. Reportedly, the tanker carrying the chocolate hit the barrier and overturned blocking the whole highway in the morning. According to media reports, the driver was taken to the hospital with a broken arm, while firefighters struggled to remove a reported 12 tons of solid chocolate from the roadway. Apparently, the liquid chocolate turned solid under the sun.

One of the firefighters told the local news source TVN24 that dealing with snow was easy than scraping out bittersweet barricade. Reportedly, the firefighters contacted the chocolate manufacturer which guided them to use hot pressurised water spray to melt the sticky roadblock, while the New York Times reports that a bulldozer was  spotted scraping away.

Here are some of the reactions.

According to the local reports, the cleanup spanned more than a mile, so drivers were simply driving through the chocolaty mess leaving a trail behind them. But despite all the hard work, firefighters and police attending the accident were reportedly cheerful about the arduous task. After all, who can get mad at 12 tons of chocolate!

