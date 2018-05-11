A chocolaty mess: Tons of liquid chocolate spilled on a six-lane highway after truck overturned

Tons of spilled liquid milk chocolate had blocked six lanes on a highway after a truck transporting it overturned near Slupca, in western Poland. (Source: AP) Tons of spilled liquid milk chocolate had blocked six lanes on a highway after a truck transporting it overturned near Slupca, in western Poland. (Source: AP)

Drivers on their way to the Polish capital. Warsaw found themselves stuck in an unusual situation as tons of liquid chocolate spilled over a six-lane highway onto the A2 motorway. Reportedly, the tanker carrying the chocolate hit the barrier and overturned blocking the whole highway in the morning. According to media reports, the driver was taken to the hospital with a broken arm, while firefighters struggled to remove a reported 12 tons of solid chocolate from the roadway. Apparently, the liquid chocolate turned solid under the sun.

One of the firefighters told the local news source TVN24 that dealing with snow was easy than scraping out bittersweet barricade. Reportedly, the firefighters contacted the chocolate manufacturer which guided them to use hot pressurised water spray to melt the sticky roadblock, while the New York Times reports that a bulldozer was spotted scraping away.

Here are some of the reactions.

Chocolate tanker got an accident in Poland but nobody is around to joyride. In Africa though🤔 pic.twitter.com/Mey34Vz8Lv — PoliticsEnthusiastKE (@EnthusiastKe) May 10, 2018

So a Polish motorway is coated in chocolate after a tanker accident yesterday, and a mighty smooth surface it has resulted in, too. Here’s a picture for drivers in Greater Manchester as they won’t know what I’m talking about…@mrpotholeuk #potholes pic.twitter.com/B19IPGkpXg — Robert Downes (@FSBManchester) May 10, 2018

Is there something like yummy accident and traffic jam? I’m Poland a truck carrying liquid chocolate overturned and it all spilt. Nobody rushed to scoop it, jehova Wanyonyi if this was Kenya, this road would be cleaned with tongues. Even salt truck people will empty! pic.twitter.com/BSktMcNwqd — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) May 10, 2018

There was an accident in Poland with a transporter and they lost the goods they were carrying, spilled all over the street. 12 tons of melted chocolate. I am crying. — Sharkasm 🦈 @Dokomi (@Sharkasm_Li) May 9, 2018

No-one likes to gawp at the aftermath of a road accident, but these pics of an overturned tanker truck that was carrying about12 tons of chocolate, is kinda a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/o2RkRjcbNg — Rich H Wand (@Wandster) May 10, 2018

Chocolate Spill From Truck Accident Blocked The Highways In Poland pic.twitter.com/16kGa6uacq — All’s well that ends (@Allswellthaten1) May 10, 2018

According to the local reports, the cleanup spanned more than a mile, so drivers were simply driving through the chocolaty mess leaving a trail behind them. But despite all the hard work, firefighters and police attending the accident were reportedly cheerful about the arduous task. After all, who can get mad at 12 tons of chocolate!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd