Lilly Singh offers to be Jaden Smith’s Bollywood dance partner! Someone do the movie already

Only a few days ago, Jaden Smith’s tweet wishing he could act in Bollywood went viral and understandably so. People closer home did not waste much time before photoshopping (and some really badly) Smith onto posters of popular Bollywood films, replacing his face with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s in Om Shanti Om, Aamir Khan’s in Dangal… well… you get the drill. But it is the response of YouTube star Lilly Singh also popularly known as Superwoman that is possibly the most relatable on the Internet right now. Just like many of us who would grab the first opportunity to meet the young star, let along acting with him, Singh decided to keep it short and straight while tweeting: “If you need a dance partner, I volunteer as tribute.”

Yes, the Bollywood dance sequences are popular and hence, Singh was not entirely wrong in probably assuming that Smith, if he gets to act in a Bollywood flick, will star in one. Just like how Will Smith won hearts by trying his hand at singing a popular Hindi song years ago, it won’t be a surprise to see his son acing the Bollywood dance steps too.

Meanwhile, this is Singh’s tweet.

If you need a dance partner, I volunteer as tribute 😃http://t.co/FJfpuca1kF — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) December 29, 2017

Oh and in case, you did not really get the Will Smith reference we made, watch the video here.

