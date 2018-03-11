Like to binge-watch? These tweets about binge watching that are way too real

Can’t stop binge-watching your favourite show? You are not alone. (Source: Twitter) Can’t stop binge-watching your favourite show? You are not alone. (Source: Twitter)

No matter how we busy we are in our day-to-day, from teens to adults, most of us have acquired an obnoxious habit of binge watching. Be it watching all the seasons of Game of Thrones as we wait for the final season, or watching Stranger Things at one go, binge-watching is an addiction common to many. And even though we know it tells a lot about our social life, no matter how much we want to shy away from it, we can’t. Be it weekend or a random holiday, we sit/lie glued to our screens watching our favourite shows.

Well, we are not an insignificant number. Scores of Twitterati are sharing their pain of binge-watching in a series of memes and jokes, and they’re highly relatable. Check them out:

binge watching shows is my whole life… — joel 🎈 (@ovocuas) March 11, 2018

After binge watching #HunterxHunter in one sitting pic.twitter.com/c5B1MvVg9d — Hunter ❌ Hunter (@OfficialHxH) March 11, 2018

Omg it’s 4:05am and I’m still watching Netflix 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Maria (@MariaaTovar_) March 8, 2018

Me on the 29th day of my Amazon Prime trial pic.twitter.com/IFOWvhk425 — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) March 7, 2018

When all you want to do is watch #JessicaJones but you have to work and can’t binge season 2 until the weekend. pic.twitter.com/DKuoUIkdlP — Sonya Iryna (@sonyairyna) March 8, 2018

Netflix: are you still watching?

Me: pic.twitter.com/yUbJ6KjVct — sara reinis (@SaraReinis) March 7, 2018

I bought a Hulu subscription just to binge watch Jersey Shore, someone please take my debit card away from me — maura (@_3231994) March 3, 2018

That moment when you finally find a new show to binge watch on Netflix pic.twitter.com/CZZTyN5psH — Chloé Lukasiak (@ChloeLukasiak) March 2, 2018

When you’re binge watching Stranger Things and the title sequence comes on pic.twitter.com/c6dMMYTgPz — chloe 🦋 (@jvkejams) March 4, 2018

When all you want to do us binge watch New Girl on Netflix but your wife is napping and it was your idea to watch it together pic.twitter.com/9hQWJL7Ctl — Alex Dormuth (@RealAlexD) February 19, 2018

I understand the struggle 🙋🏻‍♀️ it’s also a great excuse to use when someone invites you out and all you want to do is binge watch something on Netflix and eat nachos — Emily (@emm1lyxx) January 22, 2018

My boyfriend and I complain about how predictable and formulaic Kitchen Nightmares is. And yet? We cant stop binge watching it pic.twitter.com/gGH8ggB08B — KatieMarie 🌊❄🦅☸ (@rising_phoenyx) February 17, 2018

While some have also highlighted that timely reminder by Netflix is ‘sweet’, it still doesn’t help.

I appreciate .@Netflix‘s regular reminders that I haven’t moved a single muscle in over 4 hours by asking me if I’m still watching. pic.twitter.com/dW6IpNqUHO — Leighton Shields (@DirtyWildThings) March 7, 2018

NETFLIX: Are you still watching?

ME: Uh yes

NETFLIX: Dude it’s been like 14 hours now

ME: So

NETFLIX: You should call your ex

ME: I miss her too much man

NETFLIX: Come on, I bet she misses you too

ME: Really

NETFLIX No lol keep watching SVU you goddamn loser — Michael (@Home_Halfway) March 6, 2018

When Netflix freezes to ask if you’re still watching and you see yourself reflected in the screen pic.twitter.com/tDdSSN6PR5 — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) February 16, 2018

Netflix: Are you still watching Ocean’s 11?

Me: Yeah. What else would I be watching?

Netflix: We have 4,000 other streaming options available–

Me: WHAT. ELSE. WOULD. I. BE. WATCHING.

Netflix: Sigh. “There’s a 95-pound Chinese man with a $160 million behind this door…” pic.twitter.com/TvplHeqiDk — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) February 28, 2018

However, it must be noted this isn’t the first time Netflix acknowledged the problem. Remember in the days running up to Christmas when Netflix US grew concerned about people rewatching A Christmas Prince for 18 days running?

To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

Do you binge-watch often?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd