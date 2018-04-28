Disney rolls out rainbow Mickey Mouse ears for LGBTQ Pride Month, but Twitterati need more

Would you wear these rainbow Mickey Mouse ears for the LGBTQ Pride Month celebrated in June? (Source: PureWow/Twitter) Would you wear these rainbow Mickey Mouse ears for the LGBTQ Pride Month celebrated in June? (Source: PureWow/Twitter)

Ahead of the Pride Month, which is celebrated in June, the Disney parks in the US are selling rainbow Mickey Mouse ears in support of the LGBTQIA community. The company, which has increased its representation of the community in televisions and films over the years, put out the rainbow-coloured Mickey Mouse ears for sale at its US theme park, according to a Huffington Post report.

The ears have also been spotted at California’s Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. A Disney spokesperson told the media company, “We offer a wide range of merchandise items that appeal to guests of diverse backgrounds.”

While Disney has always enjoyed a large LGBTQIA fan following, the company has officially never acknowledged the annual pride parade like celebration — Gay Day — which draws thousands of queer visitors to the US. The rainbow ears have grabbed many eyeballs and are creating quite a buzz on social media. Many people posted the pictures on their social media accounts. Here are some pictures shared by Tweeple on the micro-blogging site:

YASSSS: Disney Just Released Rainbow Mickey Ears to Celebrate Pride Month http://t.co/GROo9nzm9z pic.twitter.com/yINb8qiveX — PureWow (@PureWow) April 24, 2018

I love this. For the first time ever, Disney Land and Disney World have released official Mickey ears for Pride. pic.twitter.com/RtjGmsnlh8 — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) April 25, 2018

However, the rainbow ears did not impress all. Some felt that it was just a marketing gimmick. “This is how social change happens, when big corporations discover there is more money to be made through diversity and tolerance than through bigotry and fear. The rainbow Disney ears are cute, but we need more,” one said, while another wrote: “Personally I’d look ridiculous in rainbow Mickey ears…but a gay character in a blockbuster movie would be representative of the real world!! 🏳️‍🌈”

When will corporations learn that pinkwashing is not the same as solidarity? Profiting from marginalised communities does not make you an advocate of that community’s rights http://t.co/ZD4t8r6rTO — Samuel Kier (@_samuelkier) April 26, 2018

I’ve never understood why being more inclusive makes people feel excluded. (ie: people freaking out over rainbow Disney ears) — Kayla Jardine (@KaylaJardineV) April 24, 2018

What do you think about the rainbow Mickey Mouse ears? Would you wear them to support the LGBTQ community? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

