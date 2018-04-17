Netizens are taking the ‘Lemon Face Challenge’ to spread awareness about a form of terminal brain cancer

In case you see somebody’s shrunken face on social media after they bit into a sour, tangy lemon, catch hold of yourselves before you question their sanity. (Source: Aubreigh’s Army/Facebook) In case you see somebody’s shrunken face on social media after they bit into a sour, tangy lemon, catch hold of yourselves before you question their sanity. (Source: Aubreigh’s Army/Facebook)

In the recent past, we saw how challenges on social media attract many, mostly youngsters, to participate in it. While there have been fun and awareness-driving challenges like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, we also saw the ugly side of the Internet raising its head through the dangerous Blue Whale Challenge. While that is definitely not something for us to be inspired by, it seems another rather fascinating challenge has taken the Internet by storm. The ‘Lemon Face Challenge’ gets people to take a bite of a lemon, record their reactions, post it online and the nominate someone else to carry on the chain. The reason? This is Aubreigh’s Army’s attempt at spreading awareness and brave the fight against an aggressive type of terminal brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), according to a report by the Washington Post.

Aubreigh Nicholas is an 11-year-old from Alabama, United States, who was diagnosed with the cancer in September 2017. The movement was kickstarted after Alabama football coach Nick Saban bit the lemon on her request.

So in case you see somebody’s shrunken face on social media after they bit into a sour, tangy lemon, catch hold of yourselves before you question their sanity. Here is Aubreigh herself taking the challenge.

Here are some of the videos on the Internet uploaded by people who have already accepted the Lemon Face challenge.

The CHCA SGA took the Lemon Face Challenge to support Aubreigh’s Army and DIPG Awareness. We challenge @FaithRampage SGA. #AubreighsArmy #DIPGawareness pic.twitter.com/48zE8eqAe6 — Cottage Hill Academy (@chcacademy1) April 12, 2018

We join Aubreigh Nicholas in her fight against #DIPG and to bring awareness to this horrible disease. We challenge Kristi Bobel Carlson, Mandy Powers Sullivan, and Amanda Richardson! 🍋 #AubreighsArmy#lemonfacechallengepic.twitter.com/nUH1lzxqUp — Ms.Mullin (@lesley_mullin) April 16, 2018

Are you planning to take the Lemon Face Challenge? If yes, nominate your friends in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd