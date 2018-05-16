Has the viral ‘Yanny or Laurel’ audio left you confused too? Well, some Twitter users have come up with a plausible explanation

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
An audio clip has gripped the attention of people on social media. People are divided in their opinion whether they hear Yanny or Laurel and the concern is real. There might, however, be an explanation to this.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 16, 2018 2:30:57 pm
viral audio clip, viral confusing audio clip, laurel yanny clip. laurel yanny confusion clip, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news What do you hear- Laurel or Yanny? (Source: Cloe Feldman/Twitter)
Not a long while ago, people on the Internet were trying to figure out what colour was the dress, following which they obsessed over the colour a pair of sandals and athleisure wear. These are merely some of the instances and going by the latest trends on the Internet, it seems far from over. The latest to perplex people on social media is an audio clip. This time, people are divided in their opinion on whether they hear Yanny or Laurel and seems like the concern is real.

According to a report in CNET, the clip was first shared by a user on Reddit few days ago and the argument has been going on ever since. A user with the Twitter handle @CloeCouture later shared the clip on May 15 and asked, “What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel” and unleashed the debate on the micro-blogging site as well. In case, you are also one of those who are confused whether it is Laurel or Yanny, it seems like a bunch of people on the Internet had a plausible explanation.

Watch the video here.

In the frenzy that the audio kick-started, while one wrote, “how are y’all hearing laurel? it clear as day says yanny,” another wrote, “Are you serious? Sounds nothing like Yanny. Laurel is the only answer.” There also happen to be some people who have claimed to be hearing both. One recounted the ‘steps’ that led to this comfusion. “1. Listening to it 8371 times. 2. Smothering my phone under a pillow. 3. Putting my phone in my mouth (yeah I fell for that one)  4. SCREAMING REPEATEDLY. 5. DRILLING A HOLE INTO MY EAR &
6. Intense concentration I can now hear BOTH yanny & laurel.”

Here are some of the responses the audio has garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Some, however, have gone ahead to find a possible solution to this problem. “If you pick up on the higher pitch it’s Yanny and the lower pitch is Laurel. I heard Yanny 10 times before I could hear Laurel,” wrote one while another demonstrated the change in pitch.

Here are the tweets.

What do you hear? Tell us in the comments below.

