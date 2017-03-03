Woman leaves her car parked overnight outside a restaurant; gets a pleasant surprise

Do you want such a ‘thank you note’? Just go responsible! (Source: Paula Grzelak-Schultz/Facebook) Do you want such a ‘thank you note’? Just go responsible! (Source: Paula Grzelak-Schultz/Facebook)

Who doesn’t like pleasant surprises! After all, they bring instant smile to one’s face. Didn’t you feel elated when your family threw a surprise birthday party for you? Weren’t your senses blown away when you won that much-coveted lottery during Diwali? Well, we all have received surprises in some form or the other. But, not like this one! And, we are dead sure about it.

Paula Grzelak-Schultz was left speechless and over-the-moon by a unique but gratifying gesture showed to her by a restaurant she visited. The lady, after paying a visit to the restaurant, left her car parked outside it instead of driving it home at night. The next day, however, when she came back to the spot to get her car, a surprise was in store for her. In stark contrast with cases when one’s car gets towed or damaged for unauthorised parking, Grzelak-Schultz was not only lauded but was also gifted a free coupon of chicken wings for doing that. The management of the restaurant attached a ‘thank you note’ on the car’s windshield and the lady, needless to say, was thoroughly delighted.

She later took to Facebook and posted the note she received from the restaurant. And, as it happens with most positive things, her post soon went viral earning more than 21,000 likes and 8000 shares.

Here’s what the note read:

“Dear Original Joe’s Sherwood Park Guest,

Just wanted to thank you for leaving your car parked overnight. I’m not sure if you had consumed alcohol at our restaurant or not, but we wanted to thank you for not drinking and driving. Enclosed is voucher good for 1lb of our delicious chicken wings. Please accept this as a thank you for being responsible. Life is valuable, have a great weekend.”

