Woman claims she was fired from job for being too attractive

Sexism at work place has been a menace for long. While people have always spoken out against this, finding a permanent solution to this deep-rooted practice of prejudice seems like a wishful thinking. Now, a 24-year-old woman named Emma Hulse has attributed her expulsion from her organisation to her attractiveness and outward appearance. According to Hulse, her 8-hour freelance shift at a London-based production firm – UNIT TV – was unceremoniously terminated with in five minutes of her joining as the management found her too good looking.

Speaking to the Mirror UK, Hulse said, “My agent texts me that I’m no longer required. I got there and spoke to the line manager and he asked me, ‘are you a model? Are you not doing catwalks, why are you not at the front of house?” She added, “I was wearing lipstick but from my perspective, I was not inappropriate. I was wearing a shirt and trousers. I really didn’t think I looked inappropriate.”

Hulse further accused the manager of subsequently offering to go out for drinks with her. She claimed the manager even asked for her private number. She thinks that she might have drawn unsolicited attention because of the company’s policy of employing ‘plain looking people’.

Moreover, while her employers have confirmed her sacking, the proprietor of the company, Adam Luckwell, said that the company decided to fire her after she completed her probationary period of three months. “We felt she was a bad fit for us and some of the things she was doing was not in line with the company’s policy,” Mirror UK quoted Luckwell as saying.

