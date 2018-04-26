Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
When Kyle accidentally started a lesbian cult
Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2018 8:12:54 pm
snapchat group chat, snapchat group chat lesbian cult, lesbian cult, flirty group chats, viral group chats, Man flirt snapchat women group lesbian sex cult, indian express, indian expess trending news This guy planned a “fun” night with girls, but accidentally started what some are calling, ‘a lesbian cult’. (Source: springbreak2005/Twitter)
Social media group chats are often made to keep friends close or to have an easy and quick communication among colleagues or just for the fun of exchanging videos and pictures. But it is certainly not a great place to ask people for their nudes. It’s never cool to ask for unsolicited nudes – to be fair – but a group chat with random girls is definitely an extreme. Well, a college student in the US might not have thought so, since he simultaneously messaged a number girls for nudes on Snapchat. Now, it’s not known whether this was while he was inebriated or sober, neither has this been verified, but if true, what followed suit is one of the most hilarious conversations between a bunch of unknown girls you would read.

He didn’t get lucky that night, but the next day he would have woken up to trolling 101! What ended up happening instead was a gay-lore of puns and a random group of women enjoying themselves, one (@springbreak2005) of whom tweeted out screenshots of parts of the hilarious conversation.  From them being ‘down with being gay’ to kicking the guy out so that they could send nudes to each other, it makes for a fun read.

While the tweet became viral, @springbreak2005 added:

Soon,  @springbreak2005’s twitter thread was flooded with curious and funny replies, including one from someone who ‘left’ the group, and was ruing it. Check these out:

A great lesson on group chat etiquette, is it not?

