When Kyle accidentally started a lesbian cult

This guy planned a “fun” night with girls, but accidentally started what some are calling, ‘a lesbian cult’. (Source: springbreak2005/Twitter) This guy planned a “fun” night with girls, but accidentally started what some are calling, ‘a lesbian cult’. (Source: springbreak2005/Twitter)

Social media group chats are often made to keep friends close or to have an easy and quick communication among colleagues or just for the fun of exchanging videos and pictures. But it is certainly not a great place to ask people for their nudes. It’s never cool to ask for unsolicited nudes – to be fair – but a group chat with random girls is definitely an extreme. Well, a college student in the US might not have thought so, since he simultaneously messaged a number girls for nudes on Snapchat. Now, it’s not known whether this was while he was inebriated or sober, neither has this been verified, but if true, what followed suit is one of the most hilarious conversations between a bunch of unknown girls you would read.

He didn’t get lucky that night, but the next day he would have woken up to trolling 101! What ended up happening instead was a gay-lore of puns and a random group of women enjoying themselves, one (@springbreak2005) of whom tweeted out screenshots of parts of the hilarious conversation. From them being ‘down with being gay’ to kicking the guy out so that they could send nudes to each other, it makes for a fun read.

I hung out with this guy a couple times last semester and this morning he tried to snapchat me and a bunch of other girls but accidentally started a huge groupchat and pic.twitter.com/CgSG5xGgro — Elizabeth 🌈 (@springbreak2005) April 20, 2018

While the tweet became viral, @springbreak2005 added:

this is the best morning of my life happy 4/20 — Elizabeth 🌈 (@springbreak2005) April 20, 2018

Update everyone is sending nudes — Elizabeth 🌈 (@springbreak2005) April 20, 2018

wholesome update- we all send good morning texts in the gc but most of us don’t wake up before noon so we’re all like “good morning angels :-)” at 2:37pm — Elizabeth 🌈 (@springbreak2005) April 24, 2018

Soon, @springbreak2005’s twitter thread was flooded with curious and funny replies, including one from someone who ‘left’ the group, and was ruing it. Check these out:

True story: once a guy tried to hook up with the automatic reply email at my job because it had a female signature. The one with “do not reply”. — Lanika (@lanika) April 22, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes, some heroes try to make group chats for the purpose of acquiring nudes but instead being people together for possible relationships and then those people send nudes to each other after kicking the creator out. — SLDFSpectreSix (@sldfspectresix) April 21, 2018

Can i be added im no lesbian but i wanna make friends — Edgar Allen Hoe🥀 (@BobbyBarksdale2) April 21, 2018

UHHH tell me this isn’t the same chat that i left immediately after being added????? pic.twitter.com/WLbqC9BhCd — mak (@MakNoel24) April 21, 2018

I want to bring these girls on a tour. They sound 🔥🔥🔥 — Billy Roach (@WilliamPRoach) April 23, 2018

“Kick him out send each other nudes” lmfao I love this — Paulina (@paulina_thet) April 24, 2018

MY FAV PART! GIRLS DO IT BETTER pic.twitter.com/abCtxAm105 — FREDDY TV📺🎤 (@ICONIC_FREDDY) April 24, 2018

uhh, so i was reading the comments cause they hilarious af and then i was like *is that kookie* and now i’m going to read all your aus 😂 I hope you guys have fun your gc lol — Safa (@RavenclawRush) April 21, 2018

A great lesson on group chat etiquette, is it not?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd