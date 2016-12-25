‘Kuchipudi’ performers dance their way into Guinness World Records

The “Maha Brunda Natyam” (grand group dance) was organised as part of the ‘5th International Kuchipudi Dance Convention’ organised by the state Department of Language and Culture. (Source: Twitter/ @ncbn) The “Maha Brunda Natyam” (grand group dance) was organised as part of the ‘5th International Kuchipudi Dance Convention’ organised by the state Department of Language and Culture. (Source: Twitter/ @ncbn)

Andhra Pradesh’s own classical dance ‘Kuchipudi’ found a place in the Guinness World Records yet again when a record 6,117 dancers came together to present a show at the IGMC Stadium in Vijaywada on Sunday evening. Guinness adjudicator Rishinath declared that “Jayamu Jayamu” item presented in unison by the participants created a new record and handed over a certificate to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The “Maha Brunda Natyam” (grand group dance) was organised as part of the ‘5th International Kuchipudi Dance Convention’ organised by the state Department of Language and Culture. “Jayamu Jayamu” is one of the glorious items of ‘Kuchipudi’ dance choreographed by the legend Vempati China Satyam.

This 12-minute item was chosen for this year’s group dance at the event. Dancers from across the country as also from countries like US, UAE, UK, Russia, Hong Kong and Mauritius took part in it. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, eminent ‘Kuchipudi’ gurus of yesteryears Raja-Radha Reddy, Yamini Krishna Murthy and many others attended the closing ceremony.

Ananda Tandavam, another hallmark ‘Kuchipudi’ composition by Vempati China Satyam, presented by Madhavapeddi Murthy at the event stood as the highlight. In 2010, over 2,500 ‘Kuchipudi’ artistes had achieved a similar feat in Hyderabad (in then undivided Andhra Pradesh).