‘Kohli, Marry Me!’: A Pakistani policeman’s placard for Virat Kohli is breaking the Internet

Not just in India, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a huge fan following all across the globe. Recently, a lot of cricket enthusiasts were quite disappointed about Kohli and MS Dhoni’s absence from the World XI cricket squad. Many took to Twitter to share their messages and confessed how ardently they missed the top players in Pakistan. Along with heartfelt messages, fans also uploaded some placards from the Lahore stadium for the cricket sensations. Amid the hullabaloo, one particular photo is breaking the Internet.

The viral photo shows a Pakistani police personnel holding a poster that reads, “Kohli, Marry Me” in all caps! Well, it well known that quite a lot of women adore him and have even proposed him. Remember the recent tweet by English cricketer Danielle Wyatt? Nevertheless, the cop’s act is quite unusual and has caught most of his fans off guard!

From Twitter to Reddit — the photo of the man holding the banner has been shared on multiple social media platforms, and people can’t stop laughing. While it is not sure if he wrote the words himself, the picture has been going around after it was noticed on the day of the final. Many felt he simply held the placard without realising what it read, others tagged him as a true Kohli fan. Check out the viral photo here.

Damn This Is Hilarious 😂😂

A Pakistani Police in Lahore during Pakistan vs World XI Cricket Match holding a Banner

* Kohli Marry Me * 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XJSbdahHk7 — Shehryar Khan (@Pathan_007_) September 15, 2017

Although Kohli hasn’t replied to his proposal yet, fans are rooting for this man, hoping that the picture will make its way to the Indian skipper soon.

