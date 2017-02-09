This US eatery is reminding customers that ‘immigrants make America great’

The bill at the Kiwiana Restaurant in Brooklyn has an important message printed at the end: “Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today).” (Source: Twitter) The bill at the Kiwiana Restaurant in Brooklyn has an important message printed at the end: “Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today).” (Source: Twitter)

It’s just been three weeks since Donald Trump officially became POTUS, and he’s been making news every day for pretty much all the wrong reasons. Since his inauguration, he’s been on the receiving end of not only criticism, but controlled retaliation as well, be it his controversial tweets or infamous executive orders. From celebrities to government of foreign countries, everyone has come up with their own ways to counter the businessman-turned-politician.

READ | Twitterati has the best reaction ever to Donald Trump’s ‘I take call my own shots’ tweet

Ever since Trump won the elections, there have been many reports of racial attacks and hate crime directed towards Muslims and immigrants. And with Trump’s rhetoric on immigrant communities in the country along with the temporary ban on Muslims, the situation is quite worrisome. However, humanity is not lost. And people are taking small steps to make sure positivity and unity prevail, and eateries or food joints have come up with their quirky ideas. Be it serving Trump sandwiches or printing meaningful messages on the bill, they are on a roll. And proving it this time, a popular eatery in Brooklyn, New York is reminding its customers that the food they just enjoyed as made and served by an immigrant.

READ | Donald Trump reportedly likes female staffers ‘to dress like women’, Twitterati has the best responses

The bill at the Kiwiana restaurant has an important message printed below that reads, “Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today).” The picture of the bill was shared online by NBC News journalist Mary Emily O’Hara, and it went viral.

The person behind the restaurant’s significant message is chef Mark Zimmons, who is no outsider to the problems faced by an immigrant. “I am an immigrant myself. I am from New Zealand. This is a New Zealand restaurant, and we support immigrants,” he said to Mashable.

Breakfast in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/JHEtfJhqPO — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) February 5, 2017

The chef also added that the receipt serves as “a reminder to ourselves and to our customers that immigrants are relatively the backbone of the hospitality industry, and they often are the people who cook for you … all around America.”

This is not the first time, restaurant bills have made it to news. Last month a white couple left a racist remark on a bill that read, “Great service, don’t tip black people”. The rude remark garnered a lot of backlash on the Internet, and the picture went viral. Hearing about the incident, restaurant managers said customers are now requesting Carter as their server and tipping generously. They said some are just stopping by to give her hugs and give her money.

Hatred will not be tolerated and we will not keep quiet. This has been confirmed and did happen per Mgr @ Anita’s in Ashburn. pic.twitter.com/UKaLCaKf9h — Loudoun County NAACP (@NAACP_Loudoun) January 8, 2017

And it’s not just love shown by the anti-Trump community. In a recent incident, reportedly few Trump supporters who were in Washington for his inauguration left a heartwarming message on a bill for the waitress who served them food. “We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender.

Just American. God Bless!” was the message left for the lady.

We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness pic.twitter.com/S01SV3w8ts — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) January 24, 2017

Rosalynd Harris, who is black, told the Washington Post, “You automatically assume if someone supports Trump that they have ideas about you, but [the customer is] more embracing than even some of my more liberal friends, and there was a real authenticity in our exchange.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd