Sunday, May 27, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
This Nigerian man bears uncanny resemblence to Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther, leaves Twitterati hysterical

Netizens have found a doppelganger of Black Panther aka Chadwick Boseman and have been excited seeing the uncanny resemblence. While some fans started sharing juxtaposed images of the two men and how eerily similar they look, others started sharing memes and jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2018 7:07:05 pm
black panther, Chadwick Boseman, Chadwick Boseman lookalike, T’Challa in Black Panther, T’Challa lookalike, black panther doppleganger, viral news, indian express, trending news Suleiman Abdulfatai, a graphic and clothing designer from Abuja, Nigeria. (Source: @fhatoh_s /Twitter)
The Internet is an amazing place and it never disappoints us in finding amazing lookalikes of famous personalities. Remember the time when someone spotted not one but two doppelgangers of Priyanka Chopra or when Virat Kohli’s lookalike was spotted in a pizza outlet in Pakistan. This time netizens have found a doppelganger of Black Panther aka Chadwick Boseman. Twitter user @fhatoh_s posted a simple selfie on the microblogging site and almost instantly, he went viral. Reason – his uncanny resemblance with T’Challa of Wakanda took Black Panther fans in a frenzy.

Well, to be fair, the man in the photo is Suleiman Abdulfatai, a graphic and clothing designer from Nigeria. However, it was not his designs which made the world take notice of him; it was his similarity with Boseman that made him famous on Twitterverse overnight.

Tweeple went berserk and was convinced that looks like the King of Wakanda and one even urged him to pose with Black Panther’s signature pose. While some fans started sharing juxtaposed images of the two men and how eerily similar they look, others started sharing memes and jokes.

While one wrote, “I sincerely thought this was a photoshopped picture of @chadwickboseman”, other Marvel movies buff thought it was a brilliant plan for Black Panther II or specially after what happened in Avengers: Infinity Wars.

And it was not just on Twitter, Black Panther fans have started commenting on his Instagram profile as well and it seems he is enjoying all the crazy attention at the moment.

