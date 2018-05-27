This Nigerian man bears uncanny resemblence to Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther, leaves Twitterati hysterical

Suleiman Abdulfatai, a graphic and clothing designer from Abuja, Nigeria. (Source: @fhatoh_s /Twitter) Suleiman Abdulfatai, a graphic and clothing designer from Abuja, Nigeria. (Source: @fhatoh_s /Twitter)

The Internet is an amazing place and it never disappoints us in finding amazing lookalikes of famous personalities. Remember the time when someone spotted not one but two doppelgangers of Priyanka Chopra or when Virat Kohli’s lookalike was spotted in a pizza outlet in Pakistan. This time netizens have found a doppelganger of Black Panther aka Chadwick Boseman. Twitter user @fhatoh_s posted a simple selfie on the microblogging site and almost instantly, he went viral. Reason – his uncanny resemblance with T’Challa of Wakanda took Black Panther fans in a frenzy.

ALSO READ | Gram Panchayat candidate promises Virat Kohli as chief guest; brings doppelganger instead

Well, to be fair, the man in the photo is Suleiman Abdulfatai, a graphic and clothing designer from Nigeria. However, it was not his designs which made the world take notice of him; it was his similarity with Boseman that made him famous on Twitterverse overnight.

Tweeple went berserk and was convinced that looks like the King of Wakanda and one even urged him to pose with Black Panther’s signature pose. While some fans started sharing juxtaposed images of the two men and how eerily similar they look, others started sharing memes and jokes.

While one wrote, “I sincerely thought this was a photoshopped picture of @chadwickboseman”, other Marvel movies buff thought it was a brilliant plan for Black Panther II or specially after what happened in Avengers: Infinity Wars.

This guy looks more like King T’challa than @chadwickboseman does http://t.co/JEl9bq36M6 — Saifal (@WhatSaifalSays) May 27, 2018

Hope they cast you in the sequel. pic.twitter.com/sIPv9xKMxd — Ahad🔱 (@AyeeeeHaad) May 26, 2018

Hello

Yes I just found Chadwick ,

Yes yes the wakanda boy pic.twitter.com/F38U4TUqLx — Cash & Carry (@Jag_ubani) May 24, 2018

Nahh Chadwick Boseman’s parents got some explaining to do.

Wakanda resemblance is this? 👀🤔 http://t.co/uWlmxFMzVy — Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) May 25, 2018

I sincerely thought this was a photoshopped picture of @chadwickboseman 😲😲 — Beracha (@_Eniola_) May 25, 2018

Lmao black panther part 2 you are tchakas secret child — Jose Gonzalez (@TrinityTv_) May 26, 2018

Bro idk! if you’re gonna like it or not but i made a meme. pic.twitter.com/7aZp7a6pt6 — Waleed Nasir (@waleednasir00) May 25, 2018

So Tchalla actually evaporated his vibranium ass to Africa? Wow http://t.co/8P7qQliJcd — The Multi-talented 🇨🇦 (@theVictoriaKing) May 27, 2018

Proof Wakanda is real and they got Boseman to most accurately represent the real leader, @fhatoh_s http://t.co/6IQdUhcDkn — Blond. (@cvrare) May 27, 2018

Are you still looking for the other Avengers that disappeared during the war? Let me know when you find them! — Mari (@marimmell) May 26, 2018

And they say Wakanda is a fictional place. 😏 http://t.co/0YPeOJLpfe — Tinashe Mafukidze (@hellotinashe) May 26, 2018

And it was not just on Twitter, Black Panther fans have started commenting on his Instagram profile as well and it seems he is enjoying all the crazy attention at the moment.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd