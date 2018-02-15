Supercool, sassy kindergarten girl writes ‘You Love Me’ on Valentine’s Day cards for classmates!

These Valentine’s Day cards put some major shade on the traditional mush, and we LOVE it! (Source: Michael Cruz Kayne/Twitter) These Valentine’s Day cards put some major shade on the traditional mush, and we LOVE it! (Source: Michael Cruz Kayne/Twitter)

All of us must have written letters to our friends and families during our school days. But how many of us have put out your real feelings in those papers? Most of us lack such level of confidence when it comes to showing our true selves. However, this five-year-old girl’s confidence is just the thing that most of us would want to have. When Michael Cruz Kayne’s daughter was asked to write cards to her classmates on Valentine’s Day, she showed the ultimate sassy attitude and wrote, ‘You Love Me’ on every card.

Thinking it might have been an honest mistake, when Kayne pointed it out to her kid, she simply said, “No I didn’t”. Kayne shared a picture of the cards and the story on Twitter, and unsurpringly people were bowled over with the kid’s confidence.

Check out her tweets here.

My five year old daughter is writing valentines for her kindergarten class and has written on all of them “you love me”. “I think you made a mistake.” “No I didn’t.” 😎 — Michael Cruz Kayne (@MJCKayne) February 14, 2018

haters gonna say its fake pic.twitter.com/LvQNaYKQ4M — Michael Cruz Kayne (@MJCKayne) February 14, 2018

Twitterverse burst into laughter after seeing the pictures of her card, while praising the five-year-old.

Hate to toss around the word ‘Queen’ but…Queen!!! — Aaron Jackson (@AaronJackson85) February 14, 2018

I hope my own Willa can achieve this kind of confidence one day. CC: @Zablockhead — that confident pizza chef (@kayleenicks1) February 14, 2018

Wonderful! A neighbor boy showed my granddaughter, then 6 or 7, where he’d scratched his name into a big rock. She frowned: “Where’s my name?” — Sharon Hoffmann (@SharonH1892) February 15, 2018

Kids often grasp language better than adults but are conditioned to say the “right” thing and lose their wit. Keep up the good work! — kiran (@kiranotaur) February 14, 2018

She’s playing chess and they’re all playing checkers — Michael Cruz Kayne (@MJCKayne) February 14, 2018

She should attach DVDs of Cruel Intentions. — Daniel Goldstein (@soliddgoldstein) February 14, 2018

the baddest mean girl on the block <3 — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) February 14, 2018

This is the kind of confidence you need to go into life with – especially as a girl 💗 — t (@dopaminediscord) February 14, 2018

As they say, kids say the darndest things, don’t they?! Well, here’s to the kiddo never losing this sass as an adult!

