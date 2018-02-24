This adorable dog’s favourite paw toy was discontinued; Tweeple got together to find one for it

When a mom appealed Twitterati to help her find the favourite toy for her furbaby, she wasn’t disappointed. (Source: Kelli Brown/ Twitter) When a mom appealed Twitterati to help her find the favourite toy for her furbaby, she wasn’t disappointed. (Source: Kelli Brown/ Twitter)

If you think the Internet is dominated by an obscene trend of bullying and trolling, here is something that will bring a smile on your face and reassure you that there are many kind people on social media too. Recently, a Kentucky mom made an honest appeal on Twitter to seek help to find the favourite toy for her furbaby, and she wasn’t disappointed. It took a week’s time, but Tweeple got together and made sure Kelli Brown of Bowling Green found the perfect chewing toy for her dog, Jaxon.

It all started when Brown wrote an emotion plea on Twitter after the paw toy company decided to discontinue a green dragon. As it happens, the Greenie is the 12-year-old dog’s favourite toy in the world and it doesn’t like any other toy, not even the same toy in different colours. “@PetSmart PLZ HELP! This Top Paw toy has been discontinued but it’s the only toy 12 y/o Jaxon will play with. Got any laying around? We’ll buy them all up if you’ll let us! Our internet search brought us no luck. Very sad boy here!!” she wrote.

@PetSmart PLZ HELP! This Top Paw toy has been discontinued but it’s the only toy 12 y/o Jaxon will play with. Got any laying around? We’ll buy them all up if you’ll let us! Our internet search brought us no luck. Very sad boy here!! 😢 pic.twitter.com/TplOosErsn — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) January 14, 2018

Many others tried to come up with suggestions about new toys for the pup, but Brown revealed that Jaxon is very particular about what he plays with.

@matt___nelson Sophie is a toy snob: after she destroyed the same Top Paw Green Squeakie that your Jaxon loves, the only substitute was this Yellow Chickie from @petsuppliesplus

It is similar in size and has the same awesome giant squeaker! Hope that helps! pic.twitter.com/BHT8m7WI5E — Ginger Snap (@GingerPeg) January 17, 2018

Go Dog makes something similar it’s on Amazon pic.twitter.com/NYaZPF5KYy — Lt.E. Ripley (@LtERipleyAyy) January 15, 2018

We’ve tried other green toys over the years, he won’t have anything to do with them. And- there was a red & yellow version of his fave toy (a dragon!)- same size, same fabric, just a different color and no dice. What a weirdo, lol. — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) January 15, 2018

We have! He is somewhat interested in it… but nothing like his usual Greenie. I literally Primed it on Friday so it came last night, we’re working on it! — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) January 15, 2018

Luckily, Tweeple’s love for amazing furbabies connected Brown with a Pet Smart associate called Kenny Nicole. She came forward and agreed to help the pet parent in distress and assured that she will check clearance to see if there were any Greenies left.

update: we don’t have any in store, but i posted your tweet on a facebook group with petsmart employees and they will keep me updated! — curly fry (ken) (@kkennynicole) January 16, 2018

As soon as she found one, she also promised to send it across to the doggy.

i have one for you. can you DM me? — curly fry (ken) (@kkennynicole) January 17, 2018

But what happened when the shipment arrived? It melted everyone’s heart online.

@matt___nelson @dog_rates @kkennynicole Remember posting Baby J’s plea for a retired PetSmart toy (Greenie) awhile back? Happy to say the power of the internet came through BIG TIME. He is so happy right now… thank you all!!! ❤🐶 pic.twitter.com/fq6OHIuXwU — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) February 22, 2018

Check out the pooch’s adorable reaction here.

Happiest boy in the world! pic.twitter.com/bk0cKjvVmI — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) February 22, 2018

Here’s how others reacted to the ‘happy ending’.

As the mama to a 12 year old chihuahua who plays with only one dirty stuffed dog, I love this story so much. ❤ — Alison Cassady (@ALCassady) February 23, 2018

I love this SO much! My 13 year old Shih Tzu has a yellow bunny from IKEA that is the only toy he plays with. — beskeie (@beskeie) February 23, 2018

I’m eyes are leaking. — 🤓 (@IKnowItAllFolks) February 23, 2018

This is the best thing I’ve seen today! 😢 — Louann (@osu1princess4) February 23, 2018

He is so sweet 💕 so happy he has a new greenie to play with — lindsay (@luxnoxx) February 23, 2018

What was your reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

