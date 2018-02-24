  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

This adorable dog’s favourite paw toy was discontinued; Tweeple got together to find one for it

It took a week's time, but Tweeple got together, and made sure Kelli Brown of Bowling Green found the perfect chewing toy for her dog Jaxon, after she made an appeal on Twitter.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 24, 2018 5:51 pm
pet stories, dog stories, netizens help others, pet parent finds toy for dog, pet smart, twitterati help others, good news, viral news, indian express When a mom appealed Twitterati to help her find the favourite toy for her furbaby, she wasn’t disappointed. (Source: Kelli Brown/ Twitter)
Related News

If you think the Internet is dominated by an obscene trend of bullying and trolling, here is something that will bring a smile on your face and reassure you that there are many kind people on social media too. Recently, a Kentucky mom made an honest appeal on Twitter to seek help to find the favourite toy for her furbaby, and she wasn’t disappointed. It took a week’s time, but Tweeple got together and made sure Kelli Brown of Bowling Green found the perfect chewing toy for her dog, Jaxon.

It all started when Brown wrote an emotion plea on Twitter after the paw toy company decided to discontinue a green dragon. As it happens, the Greenie is the 12-year-old dog’s favourite toy in the world and it doesn’t like any other toy, not even the same toy in different colours. “@PetSmart PLZ HELP! This Top Paw toy has been discontinued but it’s the only toy 12 y/o Jaxon will play with. Got any laying around? We’ll buy them all up if you’ll let us! Our internet search brought us no luck. Very sad boy here!!” she wrote.

Many others tried to come up with suggestions about new toys for the pup, but Brown revealed that Jaxon is very particular about what he plays with.

Luckily, Tweeple’s love for amazing furbabies connected Brown with a Pet Smart associate called Kenny Nicole. She came forward and agreed to help the pet parent in distress and assured that she will check clearance to see if there were any Greenies left.

As soon as she found one, she also promised to send it across to the doggy.

But what happened when the shipment arrived? It melted everyone’s heart online.

Check out the pooch’s adorable reaction here.

Here’s how others reacted to the ‘happy ending’.

What was your reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 24: Latest News