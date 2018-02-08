Prof Kelly aka 2017’s BBC wins Best TV Moment award

Have you watched the BBC ‘Dad Moment’ clip? (Source: Jamesmenendez/Twitter) Have you watched the BBC ‘Dad Moment’ clip? (Source: Jamesmenendez/Twitter)

Popularly known as the ‘BBC Dad’ moment, the viral video of two kids nonchalantly walking into a room where their father was being interviewed by BBC was named the Best TV Moment at the Broadcast Awards on February 7. The clip, which created quite a buzz on social media, showed a kid coming from behind and is first spotted by the interviewer who informs the father North Korea expert Prof Robert E Kelly about the same in the ongoing video conference.

Kelly, much to his chagrin, finds the boy right next to him and tries to send him out of the room. It is only when a lady, while maintaining utmost caution, whisks the boy away that things return to normalcy.

And we won! TV moment of 2017!! Thank you voters @BroadcastAwards and of course @Robert_E_Kelly and his lovely family @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/0GAxzKSv15 — James Menendez (@jamesmenendez) February 7, 2018

If you have missed the hilarious clip, watch it here:

When you’re trying to be serious on Skype – but your kids have other ideas… pic.twitter.com/B5QC9hokb2 — Jim Taylor (@jimtaylor1984) March 10, 2017

Later, the couple Kelly and his wife came out with another video explaining the event and clarifying what exactly had happened.

BBC dad finally speaks, revealing what was really going on during the now-infamous live television interview http://t.co/R6E9prhDRopic.twitter.com/tJCAOK6TOJ — CNN International (@cnni) March 15, 2017

Many on social media cheered Kelly and congratulated him on receiving the award. Check out some of the reactions here:

Brilliant, who would have thought that a moment of thinking your media future as an expert talking head was dissolving in real time on live TV would turn into an amazing award it was the best thing I saw in 2017 congrats to you both 👏👏👏 — Terrence Bramble (@Brambele) February 8, 2018

Totally deserved. Get the whole family copies of this award too : ) It Made 2017 👏🏽 #BroadcastAwards — AhRani ☕☁💫 (@AhraniLogan) February 8, 2018

Very important business and life lesson…likeability and authenticity and humanity. I still laugh watching the brilliant interview. And a reminder there is more to life than nuclear armegedon and politics. Love it. — Alpesh B. Patel (@alpeshbp) February 8, 2018

All the planning that goes into tv production. And then a moment of tv gold is produced unscripted and unrehearsed. Excellent — Antony Weller (@ant1606) February 8, 2018

This clip gave me the most laughter and joy of any individual moment last year. Just golden! — Natalie (@natrose38) February 8, 2018

Moreover, quite recently Al Jazeera too had a similar incident where film historian Daniel Smith was interrupted during an interview when his son walked into the frame, and insisted on sticking around. Clearly taken aback by the intrusion, Smith softly pushes his son away but the news anchor was more than happy to have his kid on air.

We just had a BBC moment on live TV. pic.twitter.com/HJf3Rsguvk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 8, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd