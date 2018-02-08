  • Associate Sponsor
Prof Kelly aka 2017’s BBC wins Best TV Moment award

Remember the hilarious clip posted on Twitter where a kid is seen walking into a room and interrupting his father who is being interviewed by BBC? That video has just won the Best TV Moment at the Broadcast Awards.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2018 8:36 pm
Best TV Moment, kid breaking into a BBC interview, kid disrupts interview, kid walks in while his father is giving interview, indian express, indian express news Have you watched the BBC ‘Dad Moment’ clip? (Source: Jamesmenendez/Twitter)
Popularly known as the ‘BBC Dad’ moment, the viral video of two kids nonchalantly walking into a room where their father was being interviewed by BBC was named the Best TV Moment at the Broadcast Awards on February 7. The clip, which created quite a buzz on social media, showed a kid coming from behind and is first spotted by the interviewer who informs the father North Korea expert Prof Robert E Kelly about the same in the ongoing video conference.

Kelly, much to his chagrin, finds the boy right next to him and tries to send him out of the room. It is only when a lady, while maintaining utmost caution, whisks the boy away that things return to normalcy.

If you have missed the hilarious clip, watch it here:

Later, the couple Kelly and his wife came out with another video explaining the event and clarifying what exactly had happened.

Many on social media cheered Kelly and congratulated him on receiving the award. Check out some of the reactions here:

Moreover, quite recently Al Jazeera too had a similar incident where film historian Daniel Smith was interrupted during an interview when his son walked into the frame, and insisted on sticking around. Clearly taken aback by the intrusion, Smith softly pushes his son away but the news anchor was more than happy to have his kid on air.

