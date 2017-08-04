‘Guardian of the Galaxy’: 9-year-old kid writes an adorable letter to NASA for their new job opening

The nine-year-old listed many reasons why he should be considered for the job. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images) The nine-year-old listed many reasons why he should be considered for the job. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images)

Ever since the news about NASA hiring a ‘planetary protection officer’ spread, the world lost its calm. Partly, as many think it’s as cool as Will Smith’s job in Men in Black — to be the saviour of the world and defend it from alien attacks. But sadly, the opening is just for American citizens. Nevertheless, people from all over the world have been writing to NASA to consider them for the job, and so did a nine-year-old. And, his resume is on point, after all, you don’t get to fight aliens every day!

The young boy, Jack Davis believes he’s up to the task of protecting the planet even though he is not in high school yet. The class IV student wrote a letter to NASA listing points why he should be considered for the job.

Little Jack’s letter was shared on Reddit by his parents’ friend to draw attention how talented the young hero is. Users on the social media platform since then have been praising him not only for the contents of his letter but also for his determination.

His reasons will melt your heart — because it’s the most innocent thing you’ll read. He considers himself as an alien expert and sheds light to his experiences that include having seen “almost all” movies about aliens and space. Not to forget his expertise in space related video games. “One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien,” the kid added.

And if these were not adorable enough, he signed off his letter by writing his name and following it up with “Guardian of the Galaxy”!

Take a look at the letter below.

Even though NASA is not hiring someone to fight an alien invasion, if such a day really comes, we already have a guardian to save us, don’t we?

Many Redditors are rooting for him and asking NASA for an interview. “Interview? Dude! The winning applicant should visit him and question him to be sure he’s not an alien! Get the sister to testify,” one user commented. While another wrote, “I’m sold. Let’s get this kid a spacesuit.”

Endearing, isn’t it?

