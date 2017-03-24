Kid mistakenly takes vodka instead of juice to school, leaves everybody high on laughter

To err is human, to forgive divine! (Source: Elaine/Facebook) To err is human, to forgive divine! (Source: Elaine/Facebook)

Nothing keeps a mother busier than the school going days of her kids. From getting the tiffin ready, to accompanying her kids to the school bus, a mother does it all. Although she gets everything right most of the times, in rare cases, she ends up messing things up. Blame it on the fact that she is a human being after all.

The mother of a five-year-old girl recently found herself in an embarrassing position after she inadvertently made a mess of her daughter’s tiffin. But an unexpected call threw the woman from Queensland, Australia, into a tizzy. The school informed her that her daughter had brought a raspberry vodka in her lunchbox. Although baffled at first, the mother was quick to figure things out. It crossed her mind that earlier in the day, when she had asked her daughter to take a pouch of juice from the freezer, the kid must have grabbed a pouch of vodka instead that was also kept in the freezer.

The school, however, decided not to take any punitive action as it considered the incident a genuine blunder of a 5-year-old kid. And the mother, having realised the funny side of the quick turn of events, shared a Facebook post labelling it as an EPIC LUNCHBOX FAIL. She wrote, “EPIC lunchbox fail when you tell your five-year-old Preppie to put a frozen juice pouch in her lunchbox and you forget the other pouches in your freezer!”

