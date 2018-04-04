Kevin Pietersen’s Hindi tweet about rhinos tugs at Twitterati’s heartstrings in India

What do you think about Kevin Pietersen’s Hindi tweet? (Source: Cricketer Kevin Pietersen/Wikimedia Commons) What do you think about Kevin Pietersen’s Hindi tweet? (Source: Cricketer Kevin Pietersen/Wikimedia Commons)

At some point or another, most of us have tried to teach Hindi to our NRI friends or the ones who aren’t too well-versed with the language. But, isn’t it always a joy to hear someone from another country speak in Hindi? Something similar happened when former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen tweeted in Hindi. In his post, Pietersen wrote that he was very happy about the fact that the count of rhinos in Kaziranga National Park had gone up. What really struck a chord with Indians on the micro-blogging site was the medium that he used.

Expressing his delight in Hindi, Pietersen wrote: “Yeh bohut achi Khabar hai, isse Padne ke liye mein bohut Khush hoon, india mein appse bohut pyar karta hoon aur aapke jaanwaro se bhi bohut pyar karta hoon. @sorai2018 aapke sabhi pyaare jaanwaro se pratibrad hai. Hum rhinos se suruwatt kar rahe hai. Mein bohut khush hoon.” In no time, people started responding to his post and showered him with compliments for his goodwill.

Yeh bohut achi Khabar hai, isse Padne ke liye mein bohut Khush hoon, india mein appse bohut pyar karta hoon aur aapke jaanwaro se bhi bohut pyar karta hoon. @sorai2018 aapke sabhi pyaare jaanwaro se pratibrad hai. Hum rhinos se suruwatt kar rahe hai. Mein bohut khush hoon. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VUDlaJja0s — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 2, 2018

Posted on April 2, the tweet garnered much attention on social media and has collected over 3,000 re-tweets and 12,000 likes so far. Many people complimented the cricketer for voicing his thoughts and also appreciated him for using no English term in his post. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered.

